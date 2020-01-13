Anthony ‘Tony’ Todt Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony and Megan Todt are a Connecticut and Florida couple whose family members say suddenly went missing, along with their three young children.

However, there may be a development out of Celebration, Florida, where authorities are at a house that court records show the couple was being evicted from.

Concerned family members created a Facebook page for the missing Todts called “Looking for the Todt Family.” They say that they last heard from the Todt family on January 6, 2020, via a text from Tony. Family posts indicated that the couple was from Colchester, Connecticut but was spending time in Celebration, Florida. Tony’s full name is Anthony Todt. Family members indicated on Facebook that the missing Todt family consists of Tony, Megan, Alek, Tyler, Zoe and their dog Breezy.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Celebration Police Are Conducting a Death Investigation But It’s Not Clear Whether It Relates to the Missing Todt Family

BREAKING: This is the home in Celebration where deputies are doing a death investigation. Neighbors say around 9:30 AM the father of the family that lives in the home was seen being ordered out by deputies with guns drawn and was taken away in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/fNnUeQJSWt — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) January 13, 2020

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department wrote on January 13, 2020, “OCSO deputies are conducting a death investigation in the North Village area at Celebration. Media staging area is located at Celebration Blvd and Reeves Street.” They have not provided additional details, nor did they respond to a request from Heavy.com for details on the Todt family’s disappearance, including whether there was an investigation into that.

Neighbors in Celebration say this is a photo of a man being arrested today by @OsceolaSheriff deputies at 202 Reserve place, a home where they are doing a death investigation. One neighbor says they had called police after not seeing the family's children for several days. pic.twitter.com/Tz5m9QdOMW — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) January 13, 2020

Amanda Dukes, a journalist with WESH-TV, shared the above photo of a man being arrested and wrote on Twitter, “Neighbors in Celebration say this is a photo of a man being arrested today by @OsceolaSheriff deputies at 202 Reserve place, a home where they are doing a death investigation. One neighbor says they had called police after not seeing the family’s children for several days.”

Authorities have not confirmed the name of the man under arrest or even that he is, nor have they confirmed that the death investigation relates to the Todt family. However, here’s a screenshot from Florida court records on the eviction showing the same address for the Todts:

Dukes also wrote: “This is the home in Celebration where deputies are doing a death investigation. Neighbors say around 9:30 AM the father of the family that lives in the home was seen being ordered out by deputies with guns drawn and was taken away in handcuffs.”

2. Tony Todt Owns a Physical Therapy Company in Connecticut

On LinkedIn, Tony Todt said he was the owner of Family Physical Therapy in Colchester and East Hampton Connecticut for more than 11 years. He listed no other employment. He wrote that he had an MSPT in Physical Therapy from Sacred Heart University.

The Facebook page for Family Physical Therapy describes it as the following: “At Family PT in CT, we use patient-centered approaches to focus on the whole individual, together, as a family. Our experienced clinicians will help you set and reach your goals – from improving daily tasks to training athletes. No matter the cause, we will create a plan that will ensure your success each time you walk through our door!”

People left positive reviews on the page for Tony Todt. In October 2019, a patient wrote, “Tony is the absolute best. He really cares about everyone who walks through the door and he helped me so much with my foot pain. He is a good human and amazing PT. I highly recommend him and the others in his practice. Trustworthy, kind, and he truly knows his stuff.”

A woman wrote on the family’s Facebook group page, “I am shocked by this news, I would have seen Tony last in the office (I am guessing the week Before he left for FL).. We were pretty chatty (I have been seeing Tony since about 2008, we have always been pretty friendly) I was sensing his being somewhat stressed by ‘life’ his commute and whatnot, but was not under the impression he would do anything that would leave him out of communication. I am worried, praying for their safety and would certainly convey any information I come across!”

Another woman wrote, “I was seeing your brother for physical therapy. The last time i saw him was the wk before Thanksgiving. After that the office called me and cancelled all my future appts saying Tony was dealing with a personal matter. I reached out to him in December but got no response. Hope you find something out soon. Keeping your family in my thoughts.”

3. Frantic Family Members Have Been Searching for Any Information About the Missing Todt Family for Days

The family has been posting repeatedly on its Facebook page devoted to the missing Todts.

On the family’s Facebook page, Alicia Schmidt wrote, “Hi, we are looking for our family. We are seeking information on their last communications to others. Please let us know the last time you’ve heard from the Todt’s: Tony,Megan, and the kids. At this time, we are seeking information. Please do not message the family asking for details as it is a sensitive matter and we are just looking for Information. If you haven’t heard from them or don’t even know them, please help us by sharing the page.” Family members wrote that they had last heard from the Todts on January 6, 2020, via a text from Tony.

Family members posted this list of questions and answers.

What kind of car are they driving? We don’t know. We know where their vehicles are.

When did you last hear from them? 1/6. The family was in Florida at this time.

Could they have just unplugged? No, they always give us a head’s up beforehand.

Could they be on vacation? No, they would have let us know.

Who is missing? The Todt Family. Tony, Megan, Alek, Tyler, Zoe and their dog Breezy.

Can you ping their phone? Yes, but there is a process.

Can you use find your phone? There is a process.

Why is there no sort of alert? The FL and CT authorities are involved in the case. They are aware of the situation. We are respectfully following their lead.

4. People Expressed Their Affection for the Todts, Describing How They Saw Them Walking Their Dog & Had Other Communication in November & December

Chrissy Todt Caplet wrote on Facebook, “This is a very personal post but we are asking for your help. Please let me know the last time you have spoken to, texted or messaged my brother Tony, Meg or the kids. In due time we can explain but rigt now we are looking for them and are worried.”

A woman responded on the family’s page, “Hello, I recognize them from living right around the corner. I’d say the last time I saw them was around Thanksgiving time and they were all walking the dog as a family. I thought that they just went away for the holidays because their blinds are all closed and they still have their decorative pumpkins out in the yard. The wife seemed to be a very nice lady and they appeared to be a very nice family.”

Another wrote, “Tony and I coached our kids in soccer a couple seasons ago. Alek, Tyler and my daughter always play soccer and basketball together outside in our alley. They recently moved across the street from us . I saw them outside maybe a couple weeks ago. Love them all!!! So worried about them. Anything we can do please let me know.”

A woman responded, “Megan posted a comment on Jenny’s Halloween post on November 1st. Thinking about you all. ❤️”

A woman wrote, “I’m in shock reading this. Tony and Meg have been dear friends for years. I haven’t talked to him in awhile but I know the last few years have been rough for him. The last time I saw him in August I was concerned for him. I will share this page and any information I hear. I’m praying for all of you. They mean a lot to me.” Another added, “Dec 24th at 11:09 is my last communication with Tony. I am worried sick because he means a lot to me.”

Even one of the children’s teachers weighed in, writing, “I am praying for their safe return. I am Alek’s teacher and we last heard from him via text on Dec 16th. I last communicated with Megan on Dec. 13th. They are a beautiful family and we’re all praying for them.” Another added, “We last saw them & spoke with them in mid November. We had dinner in their home one night and another night kept the kids for them to go out. We LOVE this family. We live in the same condo building they own a condo in and near their new home. Please let us know how we can help!!!”

One woman called them an amazing family, writing, “I’d just like to say they are such an amazing family. Our kids played at the park together here in celebration and I live just around the corner. The boys would ride their bikes and they are all so friendly. I feel like I may have seen them around early December, could have been around thanksgiving though. Really hoping for their safe return and will update if I by chance see them or hear anything 💗”

Relatives said Tony had been down in Florida when the family vanished. Heavy.com reached out to two of Todt’s family members for additional information.

5. The Couple Plastered Their Facebook Page With Family Photos

On Facebook, Megan Todt wrote that she studied at Sacred Heart University, lives in Colchester, Connecticut, was from Uncasville, Connecticut, and was married to Tony Todt.

She, as with Tony, plastered her Facebook page with family photos. In July, Megan wrote, “We are so blessed to be a part of the Annie Moses Band Summer Music Festival. It is definitely stretching Alek and Tyler to grow in every direction possible. Here they are playing Henry Mancini’s Baby Elephant Walk in the first show of the festival. Three more shows to go. 🤞🙏🏻🎹”