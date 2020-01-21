Jason Crow’s Wife, Deserai Crow: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Crow is one of the House Managers for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. His wife, Deserai Crow, is an outspoken advocate for her husband, standing by his side along the way. Here’s what you need to know about Deserai Crow, Jason Crow’s wife.

1. Jason & Deserai Have Two Young Children

Jason and Deserai Anderson Crow have two young children. According to his bio, their son and daughter “love Colorado’s outdoors and incredible communities.” Their children are Josephine, 6, and Anderson, 9. Jason said in a 5280 interview that his kids are “die-hard Broncos fans.”

Jason joked that when he took the oath of office, Josephine recited it with him and said, “Daddy, now that we’re members of Congress, when do we start voting?”

2. Deserai Crow Teaches at the University of Colorado

Deserai teaches at the University of Colorado, focusing on environmental policy and community resilience, according to Jason’s bio.

Volunteer Laura said about Deserai and Jason: “As a woman, it is a strong indicator that he respects women when I see how openly he expresses his esteem for Deserai – his strong, intelligent, accomplished wife. As a mother of four I also appreciate that he regularly involves his children in this campaign. All of these things together are the reasons why I will continue to work hard until Nov 6th to ensure Jason Crow wins this election. CD6 deserves to finally be well-represented in DC.”

3. She Played an Active Role in Jason Crow’s Campaign

Deserai played an active role in helping Jason Crow run for Congress, according to an interview with 5280. He said that the night of the election in 2018, both their phones started blowing up with news alerts and notifications, and they both found out at the same time that he had won.

Jason wrote in 2018: “This week we celebrated our son’s 8th birthday. It makes me realize how being a parent has changed us in every way. We see this world through their eyes now. The things we do today will be theirs to deal with tomorrow. That’s why Deserai and I decided to start this campaign – for our kids and kids across our community who will inherit this world. Hope everyone had a great weekend!”

4. She’s Active on Social Media & Jason Talks About Her A Lot Too

Deserai isn’t one of those political spouses who stays out of the spotlight. She’s right in it with her own social media accounts, and Jason often talks about her. In a post in November 2018 he wrote, “Happy anniversary to my wife and best friend, Deserai Anderson Crow. You are the most amazing partner and mother and I can’t imagine this journey without you. We are so lucky to have your strength and character guiding our way and our community will be better for it. I love you.”

And here’s something he shared in May 2019:

He wrote: “‪As a first time candidate, I’ll be the first to say that money in politics – specifically raising money to run for office – is one of the hardest parts of campaigning. But the barrier for women, millennials, and people of color is even higher. For the last eight years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Blue Flower Fund, an organization dedicated to electing women to local and state office. Big thanks to my wife and partner, Deserai Crow, for speaking at their event this week and supporting our friends.”

5. Jason & Deserai Decided Together That He’d Run for Congress Because They Were Moved By What’s Happening in the Country

Jason and Deserai are pretty much being thrown into the fire politically speaking. He was just sworn in as Colorado’s Representative for the 6th District in January 2019. Then a year later, he’s one of the House Managers. Jason won the election by 11 percent. Prior to this, Jason was an Army Ranger and a lawyer, so he’s used to having tough jobs.

Jason told the Colorado Sun that he ran for office because and Deserai were “so deeply moved by what’s going on with our country that we decided to step up again and to serve our country again.”

Jason always refers to his decisions with “we” because of his wife’s involvement. He said in an interview with 5280 that he had to give up a job with Holland & Hart to run for Congress, and Deserai had to take on more of the domestic duties around the home while also working. After reviewing the effect on their lives, they decided jointly that he would run.

Deserai said that they like to say the whole family is in public service. “It’s cheesy, but true.”

In 2018, she wrote on Facebook: “Today is 100 days from Election Day. It is time to focus, work, and make sure you play your part in the midterms which are critical (CRITICAL PEOPLE) this year. It is time to stop *just* griping on Facebook and start working. Democracy doesn’t happen for you. Each generation of Americans has to earn it by working for it and showing you value it. Find a campaign (I have an idea if you need one) to support and donate your money, time, and support. Our family is all in. Find a way to be all in this year too.”