Lil Boosie & George Zimmerman: Rapper Says Fight Rumor Is Fake

Lil Boosie says that the social media rumor that he had a confrontation and fight with George Zimmerman at a Florida Walmart is fake.

The rumor began on January 13 when an Instagram account named My Mix Tapez posted a photo of Boosie and Zimmerman together. The caption for the post read, “It’s being reported that Boosie saw Zimmerman outside of a Miami Walmart. According to witnesses, Boosie saw Zimmerman and said, “Hey, you that fat a** n**** who killed Trayvon right? Boosie violently approached Zimmerman. Zimmerman “appeared to be reaching for his gun,” according to witnesses.

“Although, Zimmerman is being hospitalized, Boosie suffered injuries as well, including a busted lip and nose.

Boosie is currently in custody and will appear before a judge on assault charges this week.”

As the news spread across social media, Boosie posted an Instagram video denying that the story was real. Boosie said in part, “Aye, service announcement from Boosie. I never seen George in my life but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone. I never seen George Zimmerman in my life. George don’t know me. Talkin’ ’bout I did something to him in Walmart. That is a lie.” Boosie went on to plug his brand of noodles which are being sold in Walmart stores as of January 17.

Many of Boosie’s Instagram followers pointed out a major flaw in the story, that Boosie appeared uninjured and not in police custody as he watched the Atlanta Hawks defeat the Phoenix Suns from courtside.

Zimmerman was last in the news in December 2019 when it was widely reported that he launched a $100 million lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family. Zimmerman alleges that the prosecutors in the case relied on fake evidence and are guilty of civil process and conspiracy.

