Scott Patric Dead: ‘Project Runway’ Makeup Artist Dies Tragically

Scott Patric, a makeup artist on “Project Runway All-Stars,” has died, his representatives said in a statement.

Contact NYC said that Patric was found unresponsive at home on January 9. The statement read in full, “It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm makeup artist Scott Patric has passed. He was found today in his bed after not responding to calls. His talent, creativity and warmth were limitless. He will be greatly missed.”

On his official website, Patric was described as the “lead, on camera makeup artist for “Project Runway All Stars” and “Project Runway Junior,” previously, “Project Runway” and “Project Runway’s Under The Gunn,” and “Threads.”” In addition that biography says that Patric worked with celebtiries such as Taylor Swift, Madonna, The Rock and Kate Moss. His work was also featured in style-bibles such as Vogue, Glamour and Esquire. In addition, Patric has done makeup for national ad campaigns for brands such as MTV, L’Oreal and MAC Cosmetics.

Patric’s final Instagram post came on January 3 and saw him promote a January 4 appearance he was making on TLC’s, “Say Yes to the Dress.” Typically of Patric’s positive attitude, he welcomed users to his Instagram page with the words, “Hi You’re Gorgeous!!!!.”

More to follow…

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School