Coronavirus Death Rate vs. Flu: How Deadly Is It?

Coronavirus fears are flooding the world and putting the markets into a free fall. However, what is the death rate for the virus? If you get it, how likely are you to die? Is it more deadly than the flu?

Those are questions on many people’s minds when assessing the realities of the potential pandemic. President Donald Trump recently said the Democrats are politicizing coronavirus against him and called it their new “hoax.” To be sure, assessing the coronavirus death rate gets problematic because of one country: China. The country of origin is notoriously untrustworthy when it comes to data that could make it look bad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls coronavirus “a serious public health threat,” but also says it is “not recognized to be spreading in U.S. communities.” As of February 29, 2020, the CDC was reporting: “For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.”

Still, here is what is known about the coronavirus death rate vs. the flu:

Coronavirus Is Spreading But No One in the U.S. Has Died From It; The Death Rate Varies By Demographic

Coronavirus has a death rate that varies somewhat based on demographics. The China CDC Weekly reported the results of a major epidemiological study into this question. That study analyzed 72,314 patient records, including some that were suspected cases. It determined that coronavirus had an “overall case fatality rate of 2.3%.” The study was called Vital Surveillances: The Epidemiological Characteristics of an Outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Diseases (COVID-19) and it was conducted by the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Emergency Response Epidemiology Team.

The study found that the death rate is higher for people over 80; for men; for retirees; people living in Hubei Province; and people suffering from other ailments, like hypertension, cancer, and diabetes.

The study further found the following:

…a total of 1,023 deaths have occurred among 44,672 confirmed cases for an overall case fatality rate of 2.3%. Additionally, these 1,023 deaths occurred during 661,609 PD of observed time, for a mortality rate of 0.015/10 PD. The ≥80 age group had the highest case fatality rate of all age groups at 14.8%. Case fatality rate for males was 2.8% and for females was 1.7%. By occupation, patients who reported being retirees had the highest case fatality rate at 5.1%, and patients in Hubei Province had a >7-fold higher case fatality rate at 2.9% compared to patients in other provinces (0.4%). While patients who reported no comorbid conditions had a case fatality rate of 0.9%, patients with comorbid conditions had much higher rates—10.5% for those with cardiovascular disease, 7.3% for diabetes, 6.3% for chronic respiratory disease, 6.0% for hypertension, and 5.6% for cancer. Case fatality rate was also very high for cases categorized as critical at 49.0%.

According to a lengthy research report from the CDC, the latest available as of February 29, 2020, it’s formally called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As most people know, the virus originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019.

The death rate can vary slightly. BBC reported: “Researchers currently think that between five and 40 coronavirus cases in 1,000 will result in death, with a best guess of nine in 1,000 or about 1%.”

It has since spread to 31 other countries and territories, including the United States, CDC reports. As of February 23, 2020, there were “76,936 reported cases in mainland China and 1,875 cases in locations outside mainland China. There have been 2,462 associated deaths worldwide,” according to the CDC.

Although 14 U.S. cases were confirmed (and more among repatriated people for a total of 53), no deaths have been reported in the United States from Coronavirus.

The disease spreads through respiratory transmission. “Person-to-person spread of COVID-19 appears to occur mainly by respiratory transmission. How easily the virus is transmitted between persons is currently unclear. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” CDC reports.

Not everyone has an equal chance of succumbing to coronavirus. “Older adults and persons with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems might be at greater risk for severe illness from this virus,” reports the CDC.

People in six states in the U.S. have come down with Coronavirus: Arizona (one case), California (eight), Illinois (two), Massachusetts (one), Washington (one), and Wisconsin (one).

How Coronavirus Compares to the Flu

According to CDC, coronavirus and the flu share commonalities. “COVID-19 symptoms are similar to those of influenza (e.g., fever, cough, and shortness of breath), and the current outbreak is occurring during a time of year when respiratory illnesses from influenza and other viruses, including other coronaviruses that cause the ‘common cold,’ are highly prevalent,” the site reports.

BBC notes that it’s impossible to get a true mortality rate for the flu because “people with mild flu symptoms choose never to visit a doctor.”

What’s the death rate from the flu? How many people die from it? The CDC reports:

Deaths per 100,000 population: 2.0

From October 1, 2019, through February 22, 2020, the CDC estimates there have been:

32,000,000 – 45,000,000

flu illnesses

14,000,000 – 21,000,000

flu medical visits

310,000 – 560,000

flu hospitalizations

18,000 – 46,000

flu deaths

“Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year,” says CDC.

How widespread is the flu? “On average, about 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from flu each season, with a range of between 3% and 11%, depending on the season,” reports CDC. Children are mostly likely to get sick from the flu, with older adults less likely. However, people over age 65 and those under 5, as well as those with other ailments, are least likely to recover from flu.

You can find a list of countries around the world with cases of coronavirus here.

What would it take for coronavirus to be labeled a pandemic? “The fact that this disease has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread is concerning. These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic. As community spread is detected in more and more countries, the world moves closer toward meeting the third criteria, worldwide spread of the new virus,” explains CDC.

