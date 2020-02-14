Coty Taylor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Coty Scott Taylor has been identified as the adult man who was found dead in the Churchill Heights neighborhood during the search for Faye Marie Swetlik of Cayce, South Carolina. The 6-year-old child vanished from her front yard after getting off the school bus on February 10, 2020. Her body was found on February 13.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety says Taylor’s death is linked to Faye’s, but have not yet released further details. Officials say Taylor was a neighbor and that he was found dead inside his home. It’s important to note that investigators have not labeled Taylor as a suspect in Faye’s death at this point.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Coty Taylor’s Lived Around the Corner From Faye Swetlik In the Churchill Heights Subdivision

The Cayce Department of Public Safety revealed Coty Scott Taylor was found dead inside his home. He lived in a townhouse apartment located at 602 Picaddily Square. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Taylor’s apartment was located about 450 feet from Faye Swetlik’s home, according to a Google Maps search.

Police clarified that Taylor was not a relative of Faye’s family, and he was not friends with the Swetlik family, either. He was merely a neighbor. But police say that at this stage of the investigation, they believe the two deaths are connected.

2. Faye Swetlik’s Body Was Found Three Days After She Disappeared

Faye Marie Swetlik’s body was found in her neighborhood of Churchill Heights on February 13, three days after she disappeared from her front yard. The director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Byron Snellgrove, announced the coroner had identified Faye’s body but did not immediately disclose how the child died.

He also did not share exactly where she was located. Officers from the police department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s office, and the FBI had canvassed the neighborhood and its surrounding areas; the search had included looking in trash cans, a nearby landfill, homes, and vehicles.

Faye’s death was classified as a homicide.

3. Faye Swetlik’s Family Called the Police About an Hour After Realizing She Was Gone

Faye Swetlik was in the first grade at Springdale Elementary School. The security camera on Faye’s school bus recorded her riding home on the day she disappeared.

Police say Faye’s mother was home that afternoon. A neighbor further confirmed to WIS-TV that Faye’s mother greeted the little girl at the bus stop around 2:50 p.m. They walked back to their apartment at 16 Londonderry Lane.

Faye ate a snack after getting home and at some point, decided to go outside to the yard to play. Her mother told the police that she realized Faye was no longer in the yard around 3:45 p.m, reported WSOC-TV.

Police say Faye’s family members looked for the little girl on their own before contacting law enforcement. They called the police around 5 p.m., one hour and 15 minutes after Faye went missing.

4. Faye’s Family Says She Was Taught to Pay Attention To Her Surroundings & Wouldn’t Have Wandered Away

Faye Marie Swetlik was described by relatives as a “bubbly and happy little girl” who always wanted to play and have fun.” In a prepared statement published by Fox Carolina the day after Faye disappeared, Faye’s family said the child knew better than to just wander away. The statement added that Faye knew to pay “attention to her surroundings.”

The family defended Faye’s mother as always being “very attentive” to her daughter. The statement included that Faye was very close to her grandmother, who was “distraught about what has happened.”

5. Police: Faye’s Parents & Her Mother’s Boyfriend Have Cooperated With the Investigation

Approximately 250 law enforcement officers were involved in the thorough search for Faye Swetlik after she vanished on February 10. Officials went door-to-door, stopped drivers as they entered and exited the subdivision, and asked neighbors with security cameras to contact investigators. They also urged citizen volunteers to stand down and allow the professionals to handle the search. The FBI provided a helicopter and canine officers to help find her.

Police said Faye’s family, including her mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and her father were all cooperative with the investigation. The Cayce Department of Public Safety clarified that Faye lived with her mother. They did not specify whether the boyfriend lived at the apartment as well.

Officials never issued an Amber Alert in the case. Police said Faye Swetlik’s disappearance had not met the specific federal requirements. Amber Alerts are issued when there is evidence to suggest a child has been kidnapped and there is “enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.”

In a news conference on February 11, officers were asked whether they had received recent calls about any suspicious people or vehicles in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. At the time, the police vaguely stated that investigators were analyzing previous calls from the neighborhood to see if there were any clues to be found.