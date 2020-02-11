Faye Marie Swetlik Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Faye Marie Swetlik is the 6-year-old girl from Cayce, South Carolina, who disappeared after getting home from school on Monday, February 10. Cayce is part of the Columbia metropolitan area.

The FBI has joined the search for the little girl and Faye was added to the National Crime Information Center’s list of missing persons. But as of this writing, officials had not issued an Amber Alert for Swetlik.

Anyone with tips or information about where she may be is asked to call the hotline at 803-205-4444.

1. Faye Swetlik’s Family Says She Is a ‘Bubbly’ Little Girl Who Would Not Just Wander Away

Faye Marie Swetlik is 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. She has a tethered tongue, which causes her to speak with an impediment. She is also lactose intolerant.

Faye was last seen wearing a flower print skirt, polka dot boots and a black T-shirt with neon colors. The picture embedded above is from the security camera on the bus, from the day that she disappeared.

Faye has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her family released a statement Tuesday afternoon that was published by Fox Carolina:

“Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away. Her mom was very attentive in watching Faye. Faye pays attention to her surroundings. Her grandmother is very distraught about what has happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and bring her home.”

2. Officials Say Faye Swetlik Was Dropped At Her Usual Bus Stop Near Her Home After School

Search for Faye Swetlik, missing South Carolina girlCayce Department of Public Safety Officers are continuing to search for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik. She was last seen around 3:44 PM Monday playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. There's also a special tipline that's been set up at 803-205-4444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535. 2020-02-11T13:21:22.000Z

Faye Marie Swetlik lives in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce. Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the Lexington County Sheriff’s office said the child was dropped at her normal bus stop near her home on February 10. She is in the first grade at Springdale Elementary School.

During an early morning news conference, Sgt. Evan Antley shared that the bus stop was not directly in front of Swetlik’s house, but very close. He clarified that at this point, investigators do believe she made it safely to her home at 16 Londonderry Lane. He added that it is normal to see children playing outside in yards in this neighborhood.

3. Faye Swetlik Lives With Her Mother But Police Are Not Sure Whether an Adult Was Home to Greet the Child When She Arrived

Faye Swetlik lives with her mother, but police are not sure whether she was at home on February 10 when Faye arrived on the school bus. Sgt. Antley added during the early morning news conference that investigators were still working to determine whether any adults were at the house when Faye arrived.

Police have not specified whether Faye went inside the house or if she stayed in the yard after getting home. Her family realized she was missing around 3:45 p.m and they contacted the police at 5 p.m.

According to a flyer released by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, officials say they have contacted all of the child’s known relatives and that they all “reported no further contact” with Faye.

4. Officials Are Searching Door-to-Door & Stopping People In Their Cars to Ask For Information

There are more than 250 of the best and bravest from agencies across the country looking for #FayeSwetlik right now. Keep praying. Keep sharing. Keep calling 803-205-4444 if you have any information. #PrayforFaye @LCSD_News @SpringdalePDSC @ColumbiaPDSC @westcolumbiapd pic.twitter.com/B4Gwzz1HSf — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) February 11, 2020

The Cayce Department of Public Safety shared that more than 250 people from various law enforcement agencies have been canvassing the neighborhood around Faye Swetlik’s home in the search for clues.

Citizen volunteers are also assisting with the search. Neighbor Kathy Newell told WSOC-TV that she doesn’t know Faye or her family but was doing all she could to help find her. “I have a granddaughter that’s the same age, and you never think that it will hit this close to home.”

Captain Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s office noted that people who live in the Churchill Heights neighborhood could expect to hear from law enforcement officials, who are going door-to-door as part of the search. He added that officers are also stopping people in their vehicles as they travel in and out of the subdivision.

5. Law Enforcement Is Asking Homeowners With Surveillance Cameras to Come Forward

Search continues for Faye Swetlik, missing South Carolina girlOfficers say Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 PM Monday playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Officers say she has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black top. She is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment. 2020-02-11T17:26:21.000Z

Police are urging anyone who sees Faye Swetlik’s photo to continue to share it on social media and to talk to friends and neighbors about the case. Sgt. Evan Antley says the goal is to keep Faye’s name front and center on people’s minds in order to bring her home safely.

Police are also asking neighbors with security cameras to contact the Cayce Department of Public Safety. They are hoping to find footage of Faye that could lead to her whereabouts. Again, the dedicated hotline number is 803-205-4444.

Officials have not yet publicly speculated about whether they believe Faye’s disappearance is the result of foul play.

