Fred Guttenberg, Father of Parkland Shooting Victim, Escorted Out of SOTU [VIDEO]

The father of a Parkland shooting victim was escorted out of the State of the Union after yelling at President Donald Trump during his SOTU speech.
Kasie Hunt from NBC News confirmed that it was Fred Guttenberg who was escorted out. Guttenberg’s son, Jaime, was killed during at the horrific Parkland shooting.
You can see the moment when he was escorted out in the video below.
NBC reporter Kasie Hunt had shared that the protester was removed from one of the galleries after shouting at Trump during his speech. Other Democrats turned and applauded for him when he was escorted out.
Guttenberg had stood up and shouted when Trump promised that he would protect the Second Amendment.
He was then removed from the Chamber.
This is a developing story.