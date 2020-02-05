Fred Guttenberg, Father of Parkland Shooting Victim, Escorted Out of SOTU [VIDEO]

The father of a Parkland shooting victim was escorted out of the State of the Union after yelling at President Donald Trump during his SOTU speech.

Kasie Hunt from NBC News confirmed that it was Fred Guttenberg who was escorted out. Guttenberg’s son, Jaime, was killed during at the horrific Parkland shooting.

UPDATE – this was Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland shooting https://t.co/iRR88gWzQq — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 5, 2020

You can see the moment when he was escorted out in the video below.

.@fred_guttenberg is a National hero tonight for standing up in the House chamber to confront Trump’s lies, and to the @GOP that bows down to the gun lobby & @NRA. #GunControlNow #SOTU pic.twitter.com/iJqo3n6szp — 𝗷𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗸𝘂 (@joshiku) February 5, 2020

NBC reporter Kasie Hunt had shared that the protester was removed from one of the galleries after shouting at Trump during his speech. Other Democrats turned and applauded for him when he was escorted out.

A protestor was removed from one of the galleries who shouted something during the president’s speech — many Democrats on the floor turned toward the gallery and applauded him as he was taken out of the chamber — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 5, 2020

Guttenberg had stood up and shouted when Trump promised that he would protect the Second Amendment.

.@fred_guttenberg, the father of one of the teens killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018, just stood up and shouted something from the House gallery when @realDonaldTrump promised to protect the Second Amendment. He was removed from the chamber. #StateOfTheUnion #SOTU — Paul Cobler (@PaulCobler) February 5, 2020

He was then removed from the Chamber.

This is a developing story.