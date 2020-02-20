Georgina Bloomberg, Mike’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgina Bloomberg, the daughter of 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, is an elite equestrienne. She also works on animal rights issues, and is the mother of a young son, although she is not married.

Michael Bloomberg will take the debate stage for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2020 due to his surge in the polls. Michael Bloomberg is worth a whopping $64.2 billion, according to Forbes. In fact, in 2019, Forbes ranked Bloomberg as the world’s 9th richest person.

Georgina is one of his two children with ex-wife Susan Brown. Emma is the couple’s other daughter.

Here’s what you need to know about Georgina Bloomberg:

1. Georgina Once Said Having the Last Name Bloomberg ‘Sucks’

Mike Bloomberg’s fortune derives from the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP, which he co-founded in 1981, according to Forbes, which says he owns 88 percent of it.

The company’s revenues, Forbes reports, are an estimated $10 billion. Some people might be happy to have a billionaire dad, but that wasn’t always the case for Georgina.

Georgina appeared in a documentary called “Born Rich” in 2003, and, despite the opportunities her father’s vast wealth has afforded her, she said: “having the last name Bloomberg sucks.” Three years later, according to Business Insider, she revealed that she worries that people think her successes are due to her dad’s money.

She later told Town and Country: “I’ve come to have a lot more respect for my parents and my last name and everything that my father has done and how hard he worked to provide a great life for us. It’s a last name that now I’m proud of.”

2. Bloomberg’s Daughter is an Elite Equestrienne Who Started Riding Horses as a Child

Riding horses competitively is certainly a past time available only to the wealthy. Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina is an accomplished equestrienne at an elite level.

Georgina’s website says, “Georgina Bloomberg is an accomplished professional show jumper based in New York City, N.Y., North Salem, N.Y., and Wellington, Fla. Bloomberg represented the United States Equestrian Team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, where she earned a Team Bronze medal.”

According to her website, she began her horse riding career early on. “An animal lover from a very young age, Bloomberg began riding at the age of 4. Her success as a child rider was notable, winning Best Child Rider awards at every major horse show on the East Coast before turning her attention exclusively to show jumping in 2001,” her website explains.

She is the “previous owner of the GCL Team Miami Glory and now new owner of the New York Empire,” according to her website, and she has accrued a number of victories in show jumping.

3. Georgina Is the Daughter of Bloomberg & His Ex Wife

Michael Bloomberg is divorced from his long-time wife Susan Brown, the mother of his two daughters. Georgina was born in New York City on January 20, 1983.

“My parents are best friends,” their daughter Emma told The New York Times in 2001. “Nobody understands that until they actually see it.”

Susan encouraged her daughter’s love of horses. One throwback photo posted by Georgina shows Susan with her two daughters, both children in riding outfits. “#fbf to the 1988 Old Salem Farm Spring Show with @emma.bloomberg, and the best horse show mother that two kids could ask for. @oldsalemfarmny,” the caption reads.

According to her website, Georgina “graduated in 2010 from New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study with a BA in Individualized Studies with a concentration on Sports Business and Marketing, and Studio Arts. Studied at Parsons Fashion Design College in 2012.”

4. Georgina Is Mother to a Son Named Jasper

Georgina’s website says she is the mother to a son named Jasper who was born in New York in 2013. Town and Country Magazine reports that Georgina is a single mother to Jasper. Jasper’s dad is Georgina’s former boyfriend, Ramiro Quintana, an Argentinian-born equestrian.

By 2015, they had broken up and she was dating former ESPN sports anchor Steve Weissman.

“An outdoor gallery space at the new Whitney Museum of American Art” was named after the boy, the site reports. Jasper Michael Brown Quintana was Michael Bloomberg’s first grandchild. She told the Post, “He didn’t choke up or cry — he was just very happy and thought Jasper was adorable. I’ve said in the past that my dad isn’t good around kids, but I guess when it’s your own flesh and blood, it comes more naturally.”

Georgina is on Instagram. You can find her page here. She writes that she is an “Equestrian, author, mother, animal activist. Founder of the Rider’s Closet. Chair of Humane Generation for the Humane Society of the United States.”

5. Georgina Is a Novelist Who Is Involved in Animal Welfare Work

According to her website bio, Georgina is also a novelist. “In addition to a successful equestrian career, Bloomberg has co-authored four young adult novels about the equestrian show circuit, The A Circuit, and is well known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly for her extensive animal welfare work and for founding The Rider’s Closet in 2006,” the website says.

Her website describes her philosophy as “If you think you can do something, even if people tell you you can’t, go for it.” It also says that her nickname is “George.”

