How Long Is the Democratic Debate Tonight? When Does It End?

Tonight is the ninth Democratic debate, just before the Nevada caucus. So just how long is the Democratic debate tonight? It’s scheduled to be two hours, but it could go longer. Read on for more details.

The Debate Is Scheduled to Last Two Hours

Tonight’s Democratic debate begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.) But there’s a chance it could go on a little longer, so don’t be surprised if it does. In the past, some two hour debates have gone a little over the estimated time.

According to the TV Guide listing, the NBC broadcast is called “Democratic Candidates Debate” and it runs from 9 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern. After the debate ends, NBC has local programming scheduled until 11:34 p.m. Eastern, followed by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, on MSNBC, the debate has the same title: “Democratic Candidates Debate.” This debate also runs from 9-11 p.m. Eastern. After the debate, MSNBC has Post-Debate Analysis: Decision 2020 from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern. So with MSNBC’s schedule, it would be easy to fit in a little extra time for the debate itself if it’s needed.

How the Debates Line Up with the Primaries

Here’s a look at the primary and caucus schedule coming up, provided by 270ToWin.

The Nevada Democratic caucus will be on February 22.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas.

From March 3-10, U.S. citizens living abroad can vote in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Independent noted.

On March 8, Puerto Rico will host its Republican primary.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 12, the Virgin Islands will have its Republican caucus.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16.

The Republican National Convention will be August 24-27.

