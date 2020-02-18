More Than 17,000 Pack Bernie Sanders’ Tacoma, Washington Rally [Crowd Size Photos]

Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in Tacoma, Washington on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome and the turnout was huge. The Tacoma Dome’s capacity is about 23,000, and the venue was packed with more than 17,000 people. Bernie Sanders‘ campaign appears to be gaining a lot of momentum after he won the primary in New Hampshire in his bid to be the Democrats’ nominee for the 2020 Presidential election. He held two other rallies over the last two days that both had more than 10,000 in attendance too. Read on to learn more about the February 17 rally in Tacoma and see photos and videos.

The 23,000-Seat Venue Was Packed

Bernie Sanders’ rally in Tacoma, Washington was held at the Tacoma Dome. The Tacoma Dome has a capacity of up to 23,000, and it seats 20,000 for basketball games. The dome’s configuration allows seating to accommodate anywhere from 3,000 to 22,000, with the upper range being the capacity for basketball games and the like.

According to Emma Kinery from Bloomberg, Sanders’ Tacoma rally was attended by 17,026 people. Then his rally California earlier today was attended by more than 10,000, and more than 11,000 attended his rally in Denver the day before.

17,026 people came to Bernie Sanders’ first 2020 rally in Washington state. The rally at the Tacoma Dome is the largest crowd he’s drawn this week — having held 10,000+ person rallies in Denver, CO and Richmond, CA yesterday & earlier today pic.twitter.com/B2gXADs974 — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) February 18, 2020

Here’s a photo of the crowd. As you can see, the venue was packed.

Huge crowd for Bernie at the Tacoma Dome pic.twitter.com/Y5JlJNz0qx — alan haberdasher (@daberhasher) February 18, 2020

On Twitter, one person noted that the upper deck was filling up just before the rally started.

Upper deck of the Tacoma dome is starting to fill up for the Bernie rally. #bernie2020 #notmeus pic.twitter.com/eGihx6w1aD — Salt Lamp (@realSaltLamp) February 18, 2020

Here’s another photo from someone who was there, noting that the venue was packed by the time the rally started.

What electability looks like: the Tacoma Dome can seat between 19,000 and 23,000 people, depending on how it's set up, and #Bernie Sanders has packed it on a weeknight. pic.twitter.com/ytwDzlEmLQ — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerPDX) February 18, 2020

Here’s another photo.

there are 20,000 people at the tacoma dome for the bernie rally #NotMeUs pic.twitter.com/Fb8e5wsaOF — bean goose (@bean__goose) February 18, 2020

Doors for the event opened at 4:30 p.m. local time and the event started at 6 p.m. The event featured Bernie Sanders, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and a performance by Portugal. The Man.

Here’s another photo showing the huge crowd at the rally.

A pretty cool Pano of the crowd for Bernie Sanders at the Tacoma Dome #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/B01OmebE16 — Jonesy (@Jonez_e) February 18, 2020

During his rally, Sanders said he wouldn’t nominate anyone to the Supreme Court who wasn’t for Roe v. Wade.

Another crowd photo.

People reporting that Tacoma Dome (cap. 23000) is full for Bernie. pic.twitter.com/kwva8rc07o — Fairplay 2020 (@valleyofthemud) February 18, 2020

Sanders said this was the most consequential election in recent history. “At the end of the day, we are the 99 percent,” he told a cheering crowd. “And the last that I heard…99 percent is a hell of a larger number than one percent.”

Another person noted that the venue seemed full.

HUGE crowd for the Bernie rally in Tacoma, WA This location, which is seemingly full, has a capacity of 23,000 23,000 pic.twitter.com/k2hUQBvWAZ — Siddak Ahuja (@SiddakAhuja) February 18, 2020

At 7 p.m., Simone Del Rosario shared a photo of all four sides, showing the venue was packed. It looks like every seat isn’t taken, but the majority of them are.

There will always be debate about crowd size, so here you go. All four sides of the Tacoma Dome right now leading up to the Bernie Sanders rally. Time stamp 7 p.m. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/XoKnifHsZw — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) February 18, 2020

She later noted that the crowd only booed when he mentioned President Donald Trump or Mike Bloomberg.

The boos from the crowd have so far been reserved for President Trump and Mike Bloomberg. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/s7BKb4Sc55 — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) February 18, 2020

Sanders told the crowd, “If we stand together and do not allow Trump and his friends to divide us up… If we stand together, ain’t nothing gonna stop us.”

The crowd cheered.

Before the rally started, Brandi Kruse of Q13 Fox said, “Honestly, @BernieSanders might need a bigger venue on his next visit to Washington. #2020 #Q13FOX”

Honestly, @BernieSanders might need a bigger venue on his next visit to Washington. #2020 #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/9OqS0EVeQb — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 18, 2020

Sanders’ rally in Tacoma was so large that some people stood in an overflow area just to watch him speak.

Bernie has filled the 23k #TacomaDome to capacity. People are standing outside of the stands in overflow to see Bernie in WA. #BernieSanders #Bernie #bernierally #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/KDkKrEw2MI — Andrew Hong (@LeftistDem) February 18, 2020

People Waited in a Line Six Blocks Long To Get Inside

In this video, you can see crowds lining up for his visit earlier today.

According to King 5, the line of people waiting to get into the Tacoma Dome wrapped around the building and went back at least six city blocks.

How long is the line to see Bernie Sanders at his free rally tonight at the Tacoma Dome…way long More at 5/6p #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/HBYmSuPkPC — Michelle Esteban (@MichelleKOMO) February 17, 2020

Some people lined up early in the morning to make sure they could get a seat, Seattle Times reported.

Sanders Had Other Large Rallies in the Last Couple of Days

This wasn’t Sanders’ first rally today. He hosted a rally in California earlier today that also had a big turnout. Here are two photos from that rally.

About 10,400 people showed up for his California rally earlier in the day.

Thank you to the 10,400 who came out to our Bay Area rally today in Richmond! There are millions of people across this country who are ready to fight for justice. That should make us very hopeful. pic.twitter.com/86NJFZcN1w — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 18, 2020

The turnout was so large, they needed overflow space.

I've just posted a new blog: RT @EmmaKinery: Over ten-thousand people came to Bernie Sanders’ rally in Richmond, California. The fire marshal says 6,287 are people inside the building with 4,109 outside in overflow pic.twitter.com/v2ySOxGLOc https://t.co/ULK8XQldMS — इम्तियाज़ अहमद (@00e90172) February 18, 2020

Sanders hosted a rally in Denver, Colorado the day before on February 16 that was attended by about 11,000 people.

Another look at Denver.

More than 11,400 people joined us last night in Denver.

All across this country, people are tired of the greed of the billionaire class. They're tired of a corrupt political system that leaves working people behind. Together, we're going to win. Thank you, Colorado! pic.twitter.com/6f9maLHCuM — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 17, 2020

The Denver rally was originally supposed to be held in a venue that could fit 5,000 people, but they ended up moving to a larger location and 11,400 people showed up.

The campaign had originally planned to hold the rally in a space that could fit 5000 people Then volunteers did turnout Tonight 11,400 people showed up Join the text team to help force the advance team to get bigger venues: https://t.co/yiBnI61U1Xhttps://t.co/gVsWXY4nKS — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) February 17, 2020

Here’s a look at the crowd filling up the venue in Tacoma.

At the end of his Tacoma rally, Sanders told the crowd that Republicans were getting nervous, along with Wall Street, the insurance industry, the military industrial complex, and the prison industrial complex. “And the Democratic establishment is getting nervous,” he told a cheering crowd. The crowd cheered for a long time about that last line.

“You know what, they should be getting nervous, and they’re trying to figure out all kinds of ways how to stop Bernie and the movement,” he said. “But they are not going to succeed. Because workers all over this country are demanding decent jobs and decent wages. Young people want a college education without going into debt. The overwhelming majority of Americans understand that healthcare is a human right, not a privilege…”

Then he ended his rally with these words of encouragement to the crowd.

“Let us go forward together. Let’s win the Democratic nomination, let’s defeat Donald Trump, and let us transform America and create a government that works for all, not just the few.”