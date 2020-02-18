More Than 17,000 Pack Bernie Sanders’ Tacoma, Washington Rally [Crowd Size Photos]

Bernie Sanders hosted a rally in Tacoma, Washington on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome and the turnout was huge. The Tacoma Dome’s capacity is about 23,000, and the venue was packed with more than 17,000 people. Bernie Sanders‘ campaign appears to be gaining a lot of momentum after he won the primary in New Hampshire in his bid to be the Democrats’ nominee for the 2020 Presidential election. He held two other rallies over the last two days that both had more than 10,000 in attendance too. Read on to learn more about the February 17 rally in Tacoma and see photos and videos.
The 23,000-Seat Venue Was Packed
Bernie Sanders’ rally in Tacoma, Washington was held at the Tacoma Dome. The Tacoma Dome has a capacity of up to 23,000, and it seats 20,000 for basketball games. The dome’s configuration allows seating to accommodate anywhere from 3,000 to 22,000, with the upper range being the capacity for basketball games and the like.
According to Emma Kinery from Bloomberg, Sanders’ Tacoma rally was attended by 17,026 people. Then his rally California earlier today was attended by more than 10,000, and more than 11,000 attended his rally in Denver the day before.
Here’s a photo of the crowd. As you can see, the venue was packed.
On Twitter, one person noted that the upper deck was filling up just before the rally started.
Here’s another photo from someone who was there, noting that the venue was packed by the time the rally started.
Here’s another photo.
Doors for the event opened at 4:30 p.m. local time and the event started at 6 p.m. The event featured Bernie Sanders, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and a performance by Portugal. The Man.
Here’s another photo showing the huge crowd at the rally.
During his rally, Sanders said he wouldn’t nominate anyone to the Supreme Court who wasn’t for Roe v. Wade.
Another crowd photo.
Sanders said this was the most consequential election in recent history. “At the end of the day, we are the 99 percent,” he told a cheering crowd. “And the last that I heard…99 percent is a hell of a larger number than one percent.”
Another person noted that the venue seemed full.
At 7 p.m., Simone Del Rosario shared a photo of all four sides, showing the venue was packed. It looks like every seat isn’t taken, but the majority of them are.
She later noted that the crowd only booed when he mentioned President Donald Trump or Mike Bloomberg.
Sanders told the crowd, “If we stand together and do not allow Trump and his friends to divide us up… If we stand together, ain’t nothing gonna stop us.”
The crowd cheered.
Before the rally started, Brandi Kruse of Q13 Fox said, “Honestly, @BernieSanders might need a bigger venue on his next visit to Washington. #2020 #Q13FOX”
Sanders’ rally in Tacoma was so large that some people stood in an overflow area just to watch him speak.
People Waited in a Line Six Blocks Long To Get Inside
In this video, you can see crowds lining up for his visit earlier today.
According to King 5, the line of people waiting to get into the Tacoma Dome wrapped around the building and went back at least six city blocks.
Some people lined up early in the morning to make sure they could get a seat, Seattle Times reported.
Sanders Had Other Large Rallies in the Last Couple of Days
This wasn’t Sanders’ first rally today. He hosted a rally in California earlier today that also had a big turnout. Here are two photos from that rally.
About 10,400 people showed up for his California rally earlier in the day.
The turnout was so large, they needed overflow space.
Sanders hosted a rally in Denver, Colorado the day before on February 16 that was attended by about 11,000 people.
Another look at Denver.
The Denver rally was originally supposed to be held in a venue that could fit 5,000 people, but they ended up moving to a larger location and 11,400 people showed up.
Here’s a look at the crowd filling up the venue in Tacoma.
At the end of his Tacoma rally, Sanders told the crowd that Republicans were getting nervous, along with Wall Street, the insurance industry, the military industrial complex, and the prison industrial complex. “And the Democratic establishment is getting nervous,” he told a cheering crowd. The crowd cheered for a long time about that last line.
“You know what, they should be getting nervous, and they’re trying to figure out all kinds of ways how to stop Bernie and the movement,” he said. “But they are not going to succeed. Because workers all over this country are demanding decent jobs and decent wages. Young people want a college education without going into debt. The overwhelming majority of Americans understand that healthcare is a human right, not a privilege…”
Then he ended his rally with these words of encouragement to the crowd.
“Let us go forward together. Let’s win the Democratic nomination, let’s defeat Donald Trump, and let us transform America and create a government that works for all, not just the few.”