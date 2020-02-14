Joshua Lee Turner Arrested: ‘Walking Dead’ Star Was Let Out of Jail By Mistake

Josh Turner, an actor who has appeared in “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries,” was arrested in Tennessee on a warrant from Oregon where he had been released from custody by mistake.

Turner, 34, was arrested in Newport, Cocke County, Tennessee, on February 13 after authorities in the area were told of the error. Turner had been accused of a probation violation involving an assault in Oregon. Knoxville News reports that Turner is expected to be extradited to Oregon.

Turner Has Appeared in 17 Episodes of ‘The Walking Dad’

According to Turner’s IMDb page, he has made 17 uncredited appearances in “The Walking Dead.” He has also appeared in “The Watchmen” and in the 2016 Burt Reynolds’ movie, “The Last Movie Star.” Turner’s first acting appearance, according to his IMDb page, was an uncredited role in the movie, “Twilight.” Most recently, Turner had a role in “Impractical Jokers: The Movie.”

Turner has been credited online as having the name “Tattoed Savior” in the show. In 2014, Turner’s daughter, Kaylie, appeared in an episode alongside her father. Kaylie Turner is also an aspiring actress.

Turner Trained to Be a Professional Wrestler With the WWE

Interview with Josh Turner Actor / Pro-Wrestler and Kaylie Turner – ActressSciFiction's Owen C. Cotter interview with Josh Turner Actor / Pro-Wrestler and Kaylie Turner – Actress at MobiCon Mobile Comic Con – Mobile, Al 2019! In this interview I talk with Josh and Kaylie about their acting careers Including his work with the WWE and his role in "The Walking Dead". Josh also talks about the wide range of charity work he does supporting several causes including Fighting For Autism, POPS For Patients, and Waiting to Hear. He also has a cool new Tee shirt he has debuted via his sponsor Boot and Heel. For more info visit: https://www.youtube.com/thefatherdaughterduo https://www.bootandheel.com/ https://twitter.com/SaviorTKO Media Credits: Kris Skoda, Benji Graham, Garrison Woods 2019-07-14T19:56:43.000Z

Turner is also an aspiring professional wrestler. In that career, he goes by the moniker Josh “TKO” Turner. Turner was trained at the WWE’s training camp and at the company’s developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. On his IMDb profile, it says that Turner was forced to take time off from wrestling due to injuries. While on his Facebook page, Turner wrote of his pro wrestling career, “Many of Josh’s friends and family, all though it was a phase he would grow out of, but not Josh it was in his heart and he knew what he wanted and what he had to do in order to achieve his dreams.”

Turner Has 3 Children & Is an Autism Activist

Jt was born with holes in his heart and had to have surgery. He is a true inspiration, was a blessing meeting him. #TKO #TeamTKO #Saviors pic.twitter.com/fjamNkqbtZ — Josh TKO Turner (@SaviorTKO) June 22, 2017

On his Twitter profile, Turner says that he is based in Tennessee. Turner says on his LinkedIn page that he lives in Cosby, Tennessee. Turner is a native of Bedford, Indiana.

Posts on that page indicate that Turner has three children and that he is an activist for autism issues. Turner writes on his Facebook bio that when he working, training, and planning for his next steps in his career,” he likes to spend time with his children. In his personal interests section, Turner writes, “His Kids, His Girlfriend, His Chihuahuas, His Family. Acting, Wrestling, MMA, Working Out.”

In 2019, Turner hosted an auction to benefit deaf children in East Ridge, Tennessee. The benefit was held for the organization, Waiting to Hear.

In the Lead-Up to His Arrest, Turner Posted a Bible Verse to His Facebook Page

On February 11, Turner posted a bible verse to his personal Facebook page. The verse read, “My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: 2. And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” The passage is from John 2:1-2.

Turner says on his personal Facebook page that he married his girlfriend on October 31, 2019.

