Lecile Harris, Famed Rodeo Clown, Dies at 83

Lecile Harris, the famed rodeo clown, has died at the age of 83. Harris died following a performance in Jackson, Mississippi, at the Dixie National Rodeo. Harris was a native of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. Harris is known for his role on the television series, “Hee Haw,” as well as being an inductee to the Mississippi Radio Hall of Fame and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Hall of Fame. On four occasions, Harris was the PCRA Clown of the Year.

At the time of his passing, Harris was living in Collierville, Tennessee. Harris had worked the Dixie National Radio 35 times during his illustrious career.

His sad death was announced in a statement on his official Facebook page that read, “With immense and unbelievable sadness, I regret to inform everyone that Lecile Harris passed peacefully in his sleep last night after completing the Dixie Nationals Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi. Thank you for your consideration in respecting our family’s privacy and allowing us time to grieve.”

Harris Had Been Suffering From the Flu

Announcer Mike Mathis, who worked with Harris during his final performance, told ProRodeo.com, “(Lecile) said he was getting lightheaded and thought he might be getting the flu. He said he was going to go to bed. I left Jackson this morning (Feb. 13) and came to Hattiesburg (Miss.). We start it with an event here and then the rodeo Friday and Saturday. Lecile told me that he was not going to get up early, he was going to sleep a little later and he would see me at Hattiesburg this afternoon (of Feb. 13). This morning, the people at the hotel went in and found him unresponsive. I was shocked.”

The executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission Steve Hutton was quoted by WABT as saying of Harris’ passing, “All of us involved at the Dixie National are truly saddened today. Everyone from the staff here at the Fairgrounds, to the staff of Harper Morgan Rodeo Company, to our tens of thousands of loyal supporters, sponsors and fans. We all send our love and wishes to Lecile’s family, friends, and adoring fans around the world.”

Harris Said in 2015 That He Had No Plans to Retire

The Pro Rodeo feature mentions that during the height of his career, Harris worked over 100 shows per year. In 2015, Harris told the website, “I’m doing what I want to do. I’m working the rodeos I want to work, the ones I enjoy. And, when I get to where I’m not enjoying it and I can’t get a little golf in on the side, then I’ll quit.”

In 2015, Harris released his autobiography, “Lecile: This Ain’t My First Rodeo.”

