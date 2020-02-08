Marina Deetz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marina Deetz, 20, is the Florida elementary school employee who was arrested after a teenager suffered a possible overdose in her apartment and died. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a second teen who was there at the time told investigators Deetz had supplied them with fentanyl in exchange for cocaine.

Deetz admitted to snorting cocaine with the two boys, deputies said. But she denied giving them fentanyl. She was arrested on drug possession charges.

It was not immediately clear if she would face additional charges for the teen’s death. A public information officer from the sheriff’s department told Heavy via email, “The death investigation is still ongoing and I cannot comment about potential charges resulting from it.”

1. Arrest Report: Items Inside Deetz’s Apartment Tested Positive For Fentanyl & Heroin

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office were called to Marina Deetz’s apartment in New Port Richey, Florida, on February 5, 2020. An 18-year-old man had passed away and detectives opened a death investigation. The initial assumption was that the teen may have died of an overdose. His identity was not made public.

The 17-year-old boy who was also present confessed to investigators that he and the deceased teen had exchanged drugs with Deetz. He admitted that the three of them ingested the drugs together, according to the arrest report.

The 17-year-old claimed Deetz provided the fentanyl and that they gave her $50 for it. The witness said he and the other teen supplied the cocaine. He said Deetz “cut the drugs into lines on black dishes from her kitchen and they snorted it through a blue straw.”

The affidavit states Deetz gave deputies permission to search her apartment and her vehicle. They found the freshly washed dishes in the sink. A blue straw tested positive for fentanyl, as well as “small baggies” found in the apartment. A rubber container found in Deetz’s bedroom closet contained heroin, deputies said. No illegal items were found in Deetz’s vehicle.

2. Marina Deetz Faces at Least Two Felony Charges

Marina Deetz was arrested and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center. She was released from custody the following evening.

According to inmate records on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office website, Deetz faces the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Heroin Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia



3.Marina Deetz Works As a Teaching Assistant at Moon Lake Elementary School

The arrest affidavit lists Marina Deetz’s employer as Moon Lake Elementary School in New Port Richey, Florida. She works as a teacher’s assistant.

As of this writing, Deetz’s name was still listed on the school’s staff page.

Heavy reached out to Moon Lake’s principal and the superintendant’s office for a comment about Deetz’s arrest. We also asked how long Deetz has been employed by the school. The principal referred us to the district’s public information department. This post will be updated once we hear back.

4. Deetz Told Deputies She Shared the Apartment With Her Boyfriend, Who Is Currently Incarcerated

Marina Deetz shares the apartment in New Port Richey, Florida, with her boyfriend. That’s what she told deputies during questioning on February 5, according to the arrest report.

The affidavit noted that Deetz’s boyfriend, Johb Centella, was behind bars at the time of her arrest.

A search of online records shows Centella has been on probation since October 22, 2019, in connection to drug possession charges. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on January 27, 2020. He was transferred to the Pasco County Detention Center on February 6. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Centella’s probationary period was scheduled to last until December 2021.

5. Deetz Was Arrested In 2019 For Burglary & Assault

Marina Deetz was known to the Pasco County Sheriff’s department. She was arrested in October 2019 on a felony charge of burglary with aggravated battery or assault.

Public records from the sheriff’s office show that Deetz was arrested around 11:15 p.m. on October 7, 2019. She was released from custody nearly 24 hours later.

According to the affidavit, the arrest stemmed from a physical altercation that occurred in May 2019. A victim told investigators that Deetz dragged her out of her car and punched her repeatedly in the face. Several witnesses who helped to separate the two women corroborated this account, according to the arrest report. You can read the full report here.

Deetz pleaded not guilty. But prosecutors dismissed the case in December 2019, according to court records.

The arrest report also includes that Deetz was unemployed at the time of the arrest.

