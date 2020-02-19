Mike Dee aka Michael Durodola Was Staying With Pop Smoke

Mike Dee aka Michael Durodola was staying with rapper Pop Smoke in Teddi Mellencamp’s home in the Hollywood Hills on February 19.

Around 4:30 a.m., Smoke was shot dead inside of the Airbnb rental by a group of home invaders. Police believe that there may be as many six suspects in the shooting. Pop Smoke’s real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. He was 20 years old. Smoke was rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead. Heavy has reached out to Pop Smoke’s camp and Michael Durodola for comment on the story.

Shortly after news spread that Pop Smoke had been killed, fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.” TMZ wrote in their report on Smoke’s death, “By using the term “jealousy,” she seems to be saying there’s a connection between the killers and Pop Smoke. We have not heard this from our law enforcement sources.”

The day before the shooting, Durodola posted a video showing him walking around a home while holding a stack of money to his ear. He says in the video that he’s doing an impression of Pop Smoke. The video was recorded in Beverly Hills. In a group of photos posted on Durodola’s Instagram profile on February 18, part of the home’s number is visible. In another, showing the same wall where the number of tiles are hung, the number is not visible.

According to Durodola’s IMDb page, he is a native of Brooklyn, just like Pop Smoke. Durodola has appeared in the Netflix series, “Seven Seconds,” alongside Oscar-winner Regina King, and had an uncredited role in Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems.” It’s written on the bio section that Durodola began his acting career in 2017 and is “slowly kicking his way up in the industry. Acting is his craft and passion.”

On a separate profile, Durodola says that he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Durodola adds that he is a skilled basketball player and was featured in the 2018 Steven Soderbergh movie, “High Flying Bird.” Durodola also lists appearances in a 2018 ASAP Rocky music video and in a commercial for a basketball clothing company, Point 3.

Above was Pop Smoke’s final Instagram post, which was sent around 12 hours before his tragic death. While on his Instagram story on the day before his death, Pop Smoke celebrated the fact that he was living in Beverly Hills:

Pop Smoke’s final tweet came just before his death, judging by the timestamp:

