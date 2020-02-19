Pop Smoke Shot Dead in Hollywood Hills

Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old rapper from Brooklyn, was shot dead on Hercules Drive in the Hollywood Hills in the early hours of February 19. Pop Smoke’s real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson.

Online records show that the shooting took place at the home of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, and star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Mellencamp owns the home along with her husband, Edwin Arroyave.

Local media first reported on the shooting, which occurred at 4:30 a.m. local time. TMZ was the first to name Smoke as the victim in the shooting. TMZ described the shooting as being part of a home invasion robbery.

At the time of writing, there are no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting. ABC Los Angeles, citing police sources, said one suspect was seen running on Hercules Drive wearing a ski mask.

Smoke was rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead. Heavy has reached out to Pop Smoke’s camp for comment on the story.

JACKBOYS, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott – GATTI (Official Music Video)JACKBOYS OUT NOW: https://JACKBOYS.lnk.to/JACKBOYS OFFICIAL STORE: https://JACKBOYS.travisscott.com/ Directed by CACTUS JACK & WHITE TRASH TYLER Produced by Sam Lecca & Jay Tauzin https://instagram.com/travisscott https://instagram.com/sheckwes https://instagram.com/dontoliver https://instagram.com/ogchaseb https://instagram.com/cactusjackrecords https://travisscott.com (C) 2019 Epic Records/Sony. With Cactus Jack. 2019-12-30T20:00:06.000Z

This was Pop Smoke’s final Instagram post:

While on his Instagram story on the day before his death, Pop Smoke celebrated the fact that he was living in Beverly Hills:

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School