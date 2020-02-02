Sudesh Amman: Suspect Identified in London Stabbing Attack

On the afternoon of February 2, 2020, a man attacked a number of people on Streatham High Road, in south London, U.K. Police officers quickly responded to the scene and shot the suspected attacker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two victims were stabbed in the attack and brought to the hospital, one in a life-threatening condition. The Metropolitan Police posted on Twitter that the incident was declared as “a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related.”

The police also found a device strapped to the suspect and put cordons in place while a special team attended. As per their Twitter update, these officers “quickly established that this was a hoax device.”

The suspect in this attack has been reported by the BBC as Sudesh Amman, from Harrow in London, UK.

Here is what we know about Sudesh Amman:

He Was Released From Prison in January

According to this BBC report, Amman was released in January, about a week before the stabbing incident in Streatham. He was serving time for terror offenses and was being actively surveilled by police at the time of the stabbing.

The BBC reported back in December 2018 that Amman was jailed after admitting to 13 terror offenses. During his court case, the BBC reports that Amman was found to possess “bomb-making manuals and a document called Bloody Brazilian Knife Fightin’ Techniques.” He was also a member of a WhatsApp group with his family, where he stated that “the Islamic State is here to stay.”

Amman pleaded guilty to six charges of possessing terrorist-related documents and seven charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda. At the time, he received a jail sentence of three years and four months. It is believed that he was released about halfway through his sentence.

Amman Discussed His Radical Beliefs With Girlfriend, Friends

The Independent also reported that during his trial, prosecutors explained how Amman had told his girlfriend and a friend “of his hatred for ‘kuffars’ (non-believers), his allegiance to Isis and his wish to carry out a terror attack.” According to this report, in one online exchange, he told his girlfriend that she should behead her own parents.

