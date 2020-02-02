London Stabbing: Multiple Injuries in ‘Terror-Related’ Incident in Streatham

The Metropolitan Police in London, United Kingdom has confirmed that their armed officers have shot a man in Streatham, a suburb of London. They believe that two people were injured in the stabbing attack, but there is no word yet on the extent of their injuries. The Metropolitan Police have also added that although the incident is being assessed at this time, they are treating the stabbings as terrorist-related.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The U.S. Embassy in London has tweeted that Americans in London should avoid the area and monitor the latest developments.

The police have confirmed that the suspect involved has been pronounced dead. The event is now contained.

