London Stabbing: Multiple Injuries in ‘Terror-Related’ Incident in Streatham

The Metropolitan Police in London, United Kingdom has confirmed that their armed officers have shot a man in Streatham, a suburb of London. They believe that two people were injured in the stabbing attack, but there is no word yet on the extent of their injuries. The Metropolitan Police have also added that although the incident is being assessed at this time, they are treating the stabbings as terrorist-related.
The U.S. Embassy in London has tweeted that Americans in London should avoid the area and monitor the latest developments.
The police have confirmed that the suspect involved has been pronounced dead. The event is now contained.
