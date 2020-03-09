Brian Marksberry: A Tribute to the Texas Good Samaritan

Brian Marksberry tried to intervene after police say a man pulled a gun on a woman at a Texas mall, but he paid for it with his life.

According to ABC13, Marksberry “got involved and went after the armed man and was shot and killed by him.”

Marksberry is being lauded as a Good Samaritan and hero.

Here’s what you need to know:

Marksberry Was Remembered as the Person Who Held His Family Together

Christian Marksberry wrote, “I wish it could have been different….Brian you held our family together. I will never let your memory go.”

A friend responded on that thread, “Man I still cannot believe this. He was such an amazing man and an awesome friend. If you and your family need anything we are here for you guys.”

Willy Rex wrote on Facebook, “Please be in prayer for a childhood friends wife and children. Cant believe this news Brian Marksberry you was a great dude and I am in shock right now.”

NEW: Good Samaritan shot killed while trying to help capture armed man, was Brian Marksberrry. He was at Deerbrook mall with his wife and 3 and 8 year old kids before he took off running after the man who pulled gun on a woman. We hear from his family tonight #ONLYON #Abc13 pic.twitter.com/qrOnz60E8F — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 9, 2020

A woman responded, “We were at the mall when this happened…… it was so scary… may he RIP.” Another man wrote that Marksberry was a coach.

Another friend wrote in tribute, “Am so sorry to hear about the marksberrys family passing. RIP Brian Marksberry you died a hero!so many other people could have gone, but you risked your life to save them.”

Marksberry Was Married & Worked for a Drilling Company

On Facebook, Brian Marksberry wrote that he “worked at Coastal Foundation Drilling,” lived in New Caney, Texas, was from Houston, Texas, and was married to Megan Cannon Marksberry.

His top post on Facebook was the joke, “Man with Corona virus seeks woman with Lyme disease.”

On March 4, he shared a now-deleted post and wrote, “How some of these badass kids need to be handled for sure, that’s y I whoop my kids butts now so I dont have to do this later.” He posted a lot of pictures with his family. With one, he wrote, “Its game day baby 730 at ed reinhart fields be there or be square.” He also posted photos showing him on vacation with his wife.

The Tragedy Started Out as a Domestic Dispute

DEADLY SHOOTING: Terrible situation unfolding here in Humble. Man pulled a gun on a woman, ran from police, Good Samaritan got involved and went after the armed man and was shot and killed by him. We are working to learn more. Report at 10pm #Abc13 pic.twitter.com/cODBtlc86f — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 8, 2020

According to Click2 Houston, the tragedy started out as a “domestic dispute” between the suspect and his girlfriend. The man was accused by police of pulling out the gun in the Sears parking lot.

Police arrived, the suspect ran, and that’s when Marksberry got involved.

“He started running from the officer, a Good Samaritan saw the officer chasing him and attempted to help and tackle the suspect,” said Humble Police Lieutenant Eric Squier, according to the television station, but the suspect then shot Marksberry, and two offers fired at the suspect, who later died from those injuries.

“It’s horrible anytime somebody tries to help, and this happens to them,” Squier said to Click2Houston. “They have a good heart and try and do the right thing, and it ends up costing them their life.”

READ NEXT: Can Pets Get Coronavirus?