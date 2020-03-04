Live California Primary Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Tonight California is part of Super Tuesday for the first time, with 415 delegates at stake. Whoever wins California will get a huge boost toward the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election. Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to share the results live tonight as they come in for California. Polls close at 8 p.m. Pacific.

In the first section, you’ll see the live results along with a live delegate tracker. In the second section, you’ll see news about the election, updated throughout the night.

Democratic Primary Results for California – Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Democratic primary in California as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

In this story below, you’ll find updates about what’s going on in the election today. Polling locations close at 8 p.m. Pacific and some results will be known within an hour. However, in California we won’t know the final results for several days, since mail-in ballots are allowed as long as they are postmarked for today.

9:07 p.m. Eastern: As long as voters are in line by 8 p.m. Pacific, they can vote.

CALIFORNIA: You still have time to vote! Polls close at 8:00PM. As long as you are in line by 8PM, you will be able to vote. If you run into any issues, you can contact the voter hotline: 800-345-VOTE(8683). — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 4, 2020

Tuesday: Taking a selfie at the ballots is legal in California.

How California Delegates Work

California has 415 delegates plus 79 unpledged delegates (who are essentially superdelegates), according to The Green Papers. Delegates are rewarded proportionally as long as a candidate reaches the 15 percent threshold of viability. Out of these, 271 are awarded based on congressional primary results and 144 are rewarded based on statewide results (90 at-large National Convention delegates and 54 pledged PLEOs.)

The 79 unpledged automatic delegates (aka superdelegates who vote on the second ballot at the DNC) consist of 29 DNC members, 49 members of Congress, and the governor.

The post-primary caucus is April 19 and the state convention is May 17.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16. According to Ballotpedia, there will be 4,750 delegates total, including 3,979 pledged and 771 automatic (more commonly known as superdelegates.) In order to not have a contested convention, a candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot. (Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot.) If no candidate gets this majority of pledged delegates, then a second ballot (or more) will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

