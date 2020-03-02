Coronavirus Florida: Latest Update as Two Cases Emerge

Coronavirus Florida was trending on March 2, 2020 after health officials announced that two people in different Florida counties had likely tested positive for the virus.

On Sunday evening, the Florida government issued a public health emergency due to coronavirus, which is rampaging throughout the globe and United States after originating in China (you can see an exploration of the coronavirus death rate vs. the flu here.)

Two people have died from coronavirus in Washington State, the first deaths from the virus in the U.S. On March 2, 2020, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote, “Tomorrow I will be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees and other officials to discuss our continued statewide response on #COVID19.”

What exactly is going on in Florida?

Here’s what you need to know:

The Floridians Who Likely Have Coronavirus Live in Hillsborough & Manatee Counties

Today I had the opportunity to discuss Coronavirus preparedness in Florida with @VP Pence. I requested the Vice President help provide local testing kits, additional medical supplies & federal supplementation for those that may be held in isolation for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/rW5fj2t9HT — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 28, 2020

The Florida Department of Health labeled the two cases “presumptive positive” cases of coronavirus.

“Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases: one adult resident of Hillsborough County and one adult resident of Manatee County. Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for,” the Department of Health wrote in a statement. “Florida’s public health system is well prepared to handle #COVID19. Our health care professionals throughout the state are implementing the appropriate protocols and are ready to respond.” The Health Department added: “Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for.”

There are also 8 pending test results for coronavirus in Florida and 15 negative testing results, account to the Florida Health Department. In addition, 184 people were under public health monitoring for coronavirus in Florida, as of March 2, 2020. “A presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at CDC,” the department noted. The Health Department noted that one of the two patients (the one in Hillsborough County) had traveled to Italy, which is undergoing a coronavirus outbreak. The other patient did not have a travel history.

Here is a link to the Florida Department of Health’s information page on coronavirus. “Despite these cases in Florida, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low,” the Health Department says. One of the patients is at Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota.

The governor wrote on March 2, “Today I had the opportunity to discuss Coronavirus preparedness in Florida with @VP

Pence. I requested the Vice President help provide local testing kits, additional medical supplies & federal supplementation for those that may be held in isolation for an extended period of time.”

The Health Department site explains, “In December 2019, a novel (new) coronavirus was identified as the cause of a respiratory disease outbreak in Wuhan City, China, initially associated with a live animal/seafood market. As of January 31, 2020, 82,294 cases have been reported in China, and dozens of cases have been imported from Wuhan City to 46 other countries including the U.S.”

The page continues, “The Florida Department of Health is actively involved in enhanced surveillance for respiratory illness that may be COVID-19. Epidemiologists will follow up on any suspected cases that meet criteria for COVID-19 to arrange for testing when needed and monitor contacts of any confirmed cases, if they occur.” The Department of Health added, “Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that have a halo or crown-like (corona) appearance when viewed under a microscope. These viruses are a common cause of mild to moderate upper respiratory illness in humans and are associated with respiratory, gastrointestinal, liver and neurologic disease in animals.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls coronavirus “a serious public health threat,” but also says it is “not recognized to be spreading in U.S. communities.” As of February 29, 2020, the CDC was reporting: “For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.”

As of February 23, 2020, there were “76,936 reported cases in mainland China and 1,875 cases in locations outside mainland China. There have been 2,462 associated deaths worldwide,” according to the CDC.

Twitter Reactions Flew as Memes Hit

corona virus hit florida and new york pic.twitter.com/Y7U6XeRgrF — ♕Jon (@iamjonattan) March 2, 2020

The Florida news sent the hashtag #coronavirusflorida trending on Twitter. Some people created memes, although the situation is clearly a serious one.

Heya, guys. I live in Florida. And the coronavirus, just hit Florida last night. 😵 — Rifted Ocelot|Leaks and human (@RiftedOcelot) March 2, 2020

ONE OF THE PRESUMPTIVE CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA IS IN MY COUNTY GOODBYE WORLD — angel (@DAS1LVAS) March 2, 2020

“There are now 2 cases of the Coronavirus in Florida. I worry about my son who goes to public school. He’s in pre-k and brings home everything cold and bug that comes around. What should I do??” a woman wrote.

