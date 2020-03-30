PHOTOS: Does Governor Andrew Cuomo Have Pierced Nipples?

Governor Andrew Cuomo is looked upon as a true leader in his state of New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, and while residents dutifully watch his daily press conferences for updates on COVID-19, users online have noticed something else about the famous politician.

In photos from Governor Cuomos’s press briefing held a the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is being turned into a hospital to help fight coronavirus cases, it appeared as if he had his right nipple pierced as viewed through his white shirt. While Cuomo requested authorization for four additional hospital sites amid the coronavirus outbreak, as New York has tragically become America’s hot zone of COVID-19, users online couldn’t help but wonder if the man who’s been Governor of New York since 2011 got his nipple pierced.

Does cuomo… have… a nip piercing pic.twitter.com/H4iLWglr6m — Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) March 30, 2020

I take back what I said, Andrew Cuomo's obvious nipple ring for president 2020 https://t.co/ZGaIoLYdFX — petty offense (@JurisPettiness) March 30, 2020

We must, as New Yorkers, join together and find out whether or not our governor has his nipple/s pierced. Pls urgently confirm @NYGovCuomo — Marie (@shutupmarie69) March 30, 2020

In one photo shared online, it appears to some as if both of Governor Cuomo’s nipples are pierced.

Hey @NYGovCuomo just wondering if you have your nipples pierced? #spicy pic.twitter.com/XFYXBpDc1a — Jack Nicholsons Chili (@JacksChili) March 28, 2020

Andrew Cuomo's nipple ring is just a powerful new level of being divorced https://t.co/5pYLNZgri5 — I;m thinking about thos quarantines (@BobbyBigWheel) March 30, 2020

However, not everyone is convinced the image proves Governor Cuomo’s nipples are pierced. One user zoomed in real close on the picture which kickstarted the line of questioning online and came to the conclusion that he might just have an irregular shaped nipple.

People are speculating that Andrew Cuomo has a nipple ring. IMO it just looks like a weirdly shaped nipple. https://t.co/lPalAuShYQ pic.twitter.com/Byu4EVjXuH — #Doomberg ⌬ (@delmoi) March 30, 2020

Some users online took offense to the mere idea of Cuomo having his nipples pierced.

Andrew Cuomo looked disgusting–nipple piercings protruding–in his white shirt before Emergency Room Physicians. Very very disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/4EAWGaUaxL — windsurfing with Sting in Montserrat (@alexjs85) March 30, 2020

The Governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has also received media attention for his body. During his hurricane coverage in 2017, numerous viewers online shared their thoughts on the news reporter’s biceps.

I'm no longer calling Chris Cuomo a guilty pleasure crush. While reporting devastating news in FL he looks HOT in casual clothes vs a suit.😉 — It’s None of Your Business 🥝 (@Iwillnotmelt) September 8, 2017

Thus far, there is no confirmed news on whether or not the politician has pierced nipples. In previous family photos shared on Instagram as recently as November 2019, nothing out of the ordinary appears to be sticking out from Cuomo’s shirt.

Either way, there’s a long list of highly important, and more pressing matters when it comes to Governor Cuomo and the state of New York.

Pierced Or Not, Governor Cuomo Has Become A New York’s Most Sought-After Bachelor Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Cuomo, who is currently single, was previously in a longterm relationship with girlfriend, Food Network star Sandra Lee, from 2005 until September 2019. Cuomo was previously married to ex-wife Kerry Kennedy, of the famous American political dynasty, for 13 years. Together, they share three daughters: Michaela, Cara, and Mariah.

Thurst into the national spotlight while doing everything he can to keep the residents of New York safe during coronavirus, Governor Cuomo has become the Internet’s biggest new crush. His impassioned daily speeches offer hope to not just New Yorkers, but people listening to his words of wisdom all over the nation.

Andrew Cuomo thank goodness for your daily conferences Straight talk , the facts , the plan , some humor , some comforting words I love it. Thank you !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bPbTfZBI3B — SensibleContemplation (@SensibleThough3) March 30, 2020

andrew cuomo is teaching me how to love pic.twitter.com/Eck1dhGiij — 𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘐𝘌 𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘋𝘌𝘙 (@333333333433333) March 25, 2020

On March 24, Cuomo said, “At the end of the day, my friends, even if it is a long day, love wins. Always. And it will win again through this virus.”

I am falling in love with someone. #AndrewCuomo pic.twitter.com/EVZhXAl3PL — Paulo Wolff (@mydreamsmywords) March 22, 2020

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted, “I love waking up to Andrew Cuomo. It’s like the universe is giving us what we’ve been missing for the last 3 years. A confident voice of leadership during terrible times. The truth, for starters.”

