WATCH: Trump Blows Up at Yamiche Alcindor for ‘Threatening’ Question

During the White House press briefing on Sunday evening, Donald Trump held the media event outside in the Rose Garden, which seemed like it would make for a nicer setting than the media room to discuss America’s next steps in the fight the pandemic coronavirus. However, when PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked the President about his previous comments on The Sean Hannity Show, Trump appeared to lose his cool.
“Why can’t you people act… why don’t you act in a little more positive… it’s always trying to getcha.. getcha, getcha. It’s why nobody trusts the media anymore. That’s why you used to work for the Times and now you work for somebody else.”
Continuing to cut off Alcindor’s questioning, which was concerning the number of ventilators needed in New York, Trump said, “Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”
The exact quote Alcindor is referring to is from when Trump called into Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Friday night. He said of New York’s dire need for ventilators, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”
While Alcindor tried to finish asking her question, her mic was cut and Trump moved along to the next reporter. However, when it was time for CNN’s Jeremy Diamond to speak, he passed the microphone back to Alcindor so she could finally finish asking her question.
Diamond, who also became the target of Trump’s wrath on Sunday evening, was applauded by Twitter users online for sticking up for a fellow reporter.
Alcindor stood her ground and insisted she was merely quoting to Trump exactly what he had said on Fox News. “You said repeatedly that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, that they don’t actually need…” and Trump again cut her off. After being silenced, Alcindor then tweeted out the exact quote she was trying to reference.
While Trump had a mini-meltdown at the podium, reporters watching from home had Alcindor’s back, and shared their support on Twitter. Washington Post political reporter Felicia Sonmez said, ” I am in awe of @Yamiche’s professionalism, poise and determination in the face of the president’s efforts to intimidate her and dodge her questions about his own words.”
This Is Not The First Time Trump Has Lost His Cool With Alcindor During the WH Press Briefings
This isn’t the first time Alcindor and Trump bumped heads during the White House press briefings. On March 13, Trump called a question of Alcindor’s to be a “nasty” after she inquired about his disbanding of the White House pandemic office, for which he denied doing.
After Sunday’s White House briefing, Andrea Mitchell, NBC Chief News correspondent of Foreign Affairs tweeted, “Once again @realDonaldTrump personally attacks @Yamiche of @PBS before she can finish asking a question directly quoting what he said about ventilators on Sean Hannity. (He had challenged NY’s need) When she tries to follow up the White House cuts off her mic.”
The biggest takeaway from today’s White House press briefing was Trump announcing that he was extending the CDC’s current guidelines against coronavirus until April 30, a stark contrast to what he announced days prior, in which the President said he was gunning for Easter to be the time for America to start easing up on social distancing.
After Trump was asked about the seemingly dangerous announcement, saying that he wanted the world to return to normal by Easter, the President claimed he only meant that as an “aspirational” thought.
READ NEXT: Unemployment Benefits Amid COVID-19: How Much Money Can You Get?