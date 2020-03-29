WATCH: Trump Blows Up at Yamiche Alcindor for ‘Threatening’ Question

During the White House press briefing on Sunday evening, Donald Trump held the media event outside in the Rose Garden, which seemed like it would make for a nicer setting than the media room to discuss America’s next steps in the fight the pandemic coronavirus. However, when PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked the President about his previous comments on The Sean Hannity Show, Trump appeared to lose his cool.

“Why can’t you people act… why don’t you act in a little more positive… it’s always trying to getcha.. getcha, getcha. It’s why nobody trusts the media anymore. That’s why you used to work for the Times and now you work for somebody else.”

Continuing to cut off Alcindor’s questioning, which was concerning the number of ventilators needed in New York, Trump said, “Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”

Look at THE FOOL ™ losing his mind again over another question,and direct quote of his, from @Yamiche. pic.twitter.com/4fb2frWhSY — Andrew Jerell Jones Luke 1:37 (@sluggahjells) March 29, 2020

The exact quote Alcindor is referring to is from when Trump called into Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News on Friday night. He said of New York’s dire need for ventilators, “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.”

While Alcindor tried to finish asking her question, her mic was cut and Trump moved along to the next reporter. However, when it was time for CNN’s Jeremy Diamond to speak, he passed the microphone back to Alcindor so she could finally finish asking her question.

Diamond, who also became the target of Trump’s wrath on Sunday evening, was applauded by Twitter users online for sticking up for a fellow reporter.

Thanks to @JDiamond1 for passing me the microphone & letting me ask my second question. I asked: Which health professionals are telling you that more people will die from the economic impact than coronavirus? Trump didn’t answer directly and instead just repeated his claims. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Was that Jeremy Diamond who was called on by Trump and passed the mic back to Yamiche Alcindor? That was pretty cool. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 29, 2020

Thank you to the White male journalist who just handed the mic over to his "colleague" @Yamiche when he was called on at White House #Covid_19 briefing. Hoping others will continue to show solidarity. — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 29, 2020

Alcindor stood her ground and insisted she was merely quoting to Trump exactly what he had said on Fox News. “You said repeatedly that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, that they don’t actually need…” and Trump again cut her off. After being silenced, Alcindor then tweeted out the exact quote she was trying to reference.

President Trump to Sean Hannity: “A lot of equipment is being asked for that I don’t think they will need.” My Q: How will that thinking impact how you fill their orders? Trump: I never said governors wouldn’t need the numbers they were asking for. (Note the quote above.) — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Shit, if I were at that presser I would have thrown my body in front of whoever tried to take the mic from @Yamiche. But that’s probably why I’m not a WH reporter. — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) March 29, 2020

I stand with you @Yamiche. As a journalist, a woman, an African-American. I stand with you. You are relevant, ask pertinent questions and stand on TRUTH and FACTS. THANK YOU for the work you do and continue to do every single day. — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) March 29, 2020

While Trump had a mini-meltdown at the podium, reporters watching from home had Alcindor’s back, and shared their support on Twitter. Washington Post political reporter Felicia Sonmez said, ” I am in awe of @Yamiche’s professionalism, poise and determination in the face of the president’s efforts to intimidate her and dodge her questions about his own words.”

This Is Not The First Time Trump Has Lost His Cool With Alcindor During the WH Press Briefings

.@Yamiche: “You did disband the White House pandemic office & the officials that were working in that office left…What responsibility do you take?” TRUMP: “I think it’s a nasty question.” Don’t let Trump’s insults distract you: His gross negligence is costing American lives. pic.twitter.com/nX4pdM1qZj — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 13, 2020

This isn’t the first time Alcindor and Trump bumped heads during the White House press briefings. On March 13, Trump called a question of Alcindor’s to be a “nasty” after she inquired about his disbanding of the White House pandemic office, for which he denied doing.

After Sunday’s White House briefing, Andrea Mitchell, NBC Chief News correspondent of Foreign Affairs tweeted, “Once again @realDonaldTrump personally attacks @Yamiche of @PBS before she can finish asking a question directly quoting what he said about ventilators on Sean Hannity. (He had challenged NY’s need) When she tries to follow up the White House cuts off her mic.”

The biggest takeaway from today’s White House press briefing was Trump announcing that he was extending the CDC’s current guidelines against coronavirus until April 30, a stark contrast to what he announced days prior, in which the President said he was gunning for Easter to be the time for America to start easing up on social distancing.

President Trump says he doesn’t believe floating Easter Sunday as a day to ease guidelines was not a mistake because it was “aspirational.” Now, he says Easter should be the “peak” of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

After Trump was asked about the seemingly dangerous announcement, saying that he wanted the world to return to normal by Easter, the President claimed he only meant that as an “aspirational” thought.

READ NEXT: Unemployment Benefits Amid COVID-19: How Much Money Can You Get?