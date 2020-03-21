Kenny Rogers Dead: Legendary Country Singer Dies at 81

Kenny Rogers, an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was 81. Even though the nation is in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, he did not die from COVID-19.

His family released an official statement late Friday evening. They wrote, “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Roger’s family noted in their public statement that they would be holding an intimate funeral for the time being, due to coronavirus. But “they look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Born on August 21, 1938, in Houston, Texas, went on to become one of the most successful country artists of this generation. His career spanned over six decades. Rogers nabbed over 60 Top 40 hits, such as, “The Gambler,” “Lady,” and “Island in the Stream.” The three-time Grammy Award winner also won the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

Kenny Rogers Was Married to Wife Wanda Miller Rogers for Over 20 Years

Roger first met Wanda while she was in college and working at a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia. She was working the evening hostess shift when the singer came in for dinner for a blind date that didn’t go very well. He called the Pricci Restaurant afterward to leave his number for Wanda. As he told People, “She had the most beautiful smile. I just had to meet her.”

Wanda couldn’t believe it and thought it was a joke and threw his number away. She recalled, “I came in the next day and they all said, ‘Kenny Rogers called asking about you.’ But finally, her co-workers made it clear that they weren’t kidding, and she called Kenny. They married on June 1, 1997, in Athens, Georgia. Together they share twin boys, Jordan and Justin.

Rogers Wrote A Book About His Life Entitled ‘Luck or Something Like It’

Rogers published a memoir about his life in showbusiness in 2013. Luck or Something Like It discussed Rogers’ upbringing in the industry, and his early days playing with the group The First Edition before venturing out for his solo career.

In 2006, The Journey, a documentary compilation of concert footage and behind-the-scenes interviews with Rogers was released, in which he discusses his duets with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Dottie West.

