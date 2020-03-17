Coronavirus Blood Type: Does Being Type A or Type O Elevate Risk?

As the pandemic coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, scientists are rushing to figure out more about the novel COVID-19, how to prevent it, and figure out which people are most at risk of dying if infected. On Tuesday, researchers in Wuhan and Shenzen reported significant development in their coronavirus research by studying people’s blood types.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, after studying 2,000 patients infected with the virus, people with blood type A looked to be prone to serious infection by COVID-19. A preliminary study revealed that those infected with coronavirus and have blood type A developed more harsher symptoms than those who have blood type O.

On March 11, Wang Xinghuan, with the Centre for Evidence-Based and Translational Medicine at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University wrote, “People of blood group A might need particularly strengthened personal protection to reduce the chance of infection. Sars-CoV-2-infected patients with blood group A might need to receive more vigilant surveillance and aggressive treatment. Blood group O had a significantly lower risk for the infectious disease compared with non-O blood groups.”

While it’s too early to make a definitive statement on the matter, Chinese researchers are putting this information out there to broaden the study of blood types in regards to coronavirus in other countries. Researching 206 deaths from coronavirus in Wuhan revealed that 85 of those victims were Type A, which was 63 percent more than those with Type O.

Wang wrote, “It might be helpful to introduce ABO blood typing in both patients and medical personnel as a routine part of the management of Sars-CoV-2 and other coronavirus infections, to help define the management options and assess risk exposure levels of people.”

It’s a small sample, however, this specific blood type pattern was consistent through different age and gender groups in the study.

In America, Most People Are Still Struggling Merely To Get Tested For Coronavirus

While China is ahead of the curve with coronavirus research, as this was location COVID-19 first broke out, back in America, people are still unable to get tested. Last week, attorney Daniel Sachs Goldman has tested positive for coronavirus and the famous New-York based lawyer had a few choice words for President Donald Trump following his diagnosis. Goldman’s major issue was not about himself, but his wife, Corinne Levy Goldman, with whom he shares five children. She’s also showing symptoms of COVID-19, but was refused testing.

Goldman tweeted, “My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted.”

Another major issue during the fight against coronavirus is the lack of available respirators in hospitals, which is instrumental in treating infected patients.

