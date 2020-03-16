NBA Has New Target Date to Return Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is bracing for a longer hiatus than originally expected. Owners and executives are readying themselves for the possibility of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league’s return, ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

There is fear that the season could be lost completely.

Multiple factors play a role in the fear. The United State’s slow response to flatten the curve of the outbreak and its ability to have testin available on a widespread basis is chief among the issues.

The CDC’s latest recommendation is that no events or gatherings should have more than 50 people. The recommendation is for that to last for the next eight weeks.

“Our world has changed since Wednesday’s [board of governors] call,” one team president told Woj. “The reality isn’t lost on anyone right now.”

Teams have been told to secure arena dates well into August for the playoffs. There is the expectation that games would return without fans and some teams are looking into using their practice facilities as place to hold contest.

Update on NBA players With Virus

Three players so far have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Rudy Gobert was the first player to have a positive test followed by his teammate Donovan Mitchell and then Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons.

Mitchell gave an update on his diagnosis over the weekend.

“Thank you guys for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” Mitchell said. “I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions. …We gotta stay in isolation, so I’m solo in here playing video games all day. Can’t wait to get back out there on the floor.”

Gobert, who has apologized for being careless amid the Coronavirus crisis recently pledged $500,000 to help part-time employees in Utah, in Oklahoma City, and in his home country of France. $200,000 will go to the arena employees who are unable to work right now. $100,000 will go toward assisting families who have been impacted by the virus in OKC and Utah, and he’ll send the rest home to France.

“I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family,” Gobert said in a statement.

“I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG.”

