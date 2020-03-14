Jazz Star Gives Coronavirus Update, Doesn’t Address Reported Rift

Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to test positively for the Coronavirus earlier this week and Utah’s star guard addressed his diagnosis on Saturday.

“Thank you guys for your continued support. It means a lot to me,” Mitchell said. “I feel fine. Things are going well. Just taking the proper precautions. …We gotta stay in isolation, so I’m solo in here playing video games all day. Can’t wait to get back out there on the floor.”

Rudy Gobert, Mitchell’s teammate, was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus.

Mitchell Upset With Gobert?

Gobert was not being responsible with regard to being sanitary amid the virus outbreak. He touched reporters’ phones and recorders just days prior and he was reportedly being careless with other players and their belongings in the locker room. Gobert has since apologized for the lack of respect.

Mitchell was the only member of the Jazz to test positive for the virus. Mitchell, in his initial statement on Instagram, didn’t mention Gobert directly, but said that people “need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

It’s easy to connect the dots.

But there’s more…

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned on a recent SportsCenter appearance that the Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have play games right now, suggesting a rift between some members of the teams.

“There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships – not just between Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There’s a lot of frustration with Gobert,” Woj said.

More to come…