NBA Suspends 2019-20 Season After Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely, the league announces.

Earlier in the night, the league postponed the Jazz-Thunder game due to concerns surrounding the health of the players.

Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were each dealing with an illness prior to the contest. Someone from the Oklahoma City medical staff apparently rushed to the court to alert officials to stop the game. The league then moved the contest.

Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gobert has tested positive for the Coronavirus after being taken to a medical facility in Oklahoma City, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Earlier in the week, Gobert was one of the players subjected to the new media rules because of the virus. He appeared to not take it very seriously.

This appears to be the Rudy Gobert incident, smhpic.twitter.com/cdOGbgInU5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

