WATCH: Omari Hardy Grills Lake Worth, Florida Mayor on Coronavirus

A Lake Worth, Florida city commission meeting on Thursday became heated when Commissioner Omari Hardy grilled Mayor Pam Triolo on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting soon turned into a yelling match, with fingers being pointed and accusations being thrown from both parties.

The entire exchange is available on Twitter:

Kudos to Lake Worth City Commissioner @OmariJHardy for calling out Mayor Triolo for putting politics over people by having people’s power turned off during a #pandemic. There are some good public servants in our state of FL after all!#PeopleOverProfitspic.twitter.com/ZQUfiThPhU — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) March 21, 2020

Lake Worth Beach is a city in Florida in Palm Beach County, north of Miami. The mayor, Pam Triolo, is the head of a five-member city commission which includes Commissioner Omari Hardy.

The Exchange Became Heated as Hardy Accused Triolo & City Manager Bornstein of Failing to Adequately Respond to the Crisis

During the exchange, Hardy accused Mayor Triolo and City Manager Michael Bornstein of “turning off people’s lights during a global health pandemic.” He also said Triolo had refused to call an emergency meeting to work on the city’s response to the crisis.

Triolo called a recess and tried to leave the room as Hardy yelled: “This is a banana republic is what you’re turning this place into with your so-called leadership. We cut people’s utilities this week and made them pay, with what could have been their last check, to turn their lights off in a global health pandemic. But you don’t care about that! You didn’t want to meet!” He said, “You care more about your relationship with [Bornstein] than you do about the people that are out there working.”

Triolo’s response to Hardy was to say he was “out of order. You’re done. You’re gone.” She also referenced Hardy’s plan to leave the city commission and run for a seat in the Florida State House. She said, “Hardy for state house, you got a camera on that?”

