Oprah Wasn’t Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges: It’s a Conspiracy Theory

Oprah Winfrey became the No. 1 trend on Twitter on Tuesday nights, with numerous reports claiming her house in Boca Raton, Florida, was being raided, and that had been arrest on sex trafficking charges. The problem with these claims going viral online is that none of it is actually true.

The conspiracy theory surrounding Oprah started with QAnon. The far-right group which centers on an anonymous individual known as “Q,” is known for starting wild conspiracy theories. And this story spread quickly. Even a bogus video was posted about her arrest, in which a “news reporter” says that her property seized by authorities and were “excavating her home” for the underground tunnels used for sex trafficking.

Welp, Oprah is the top trend in the United States because QAnon people completely made up that she was arrested as part of their fictitious baby eating ring. These people's delusions are extremely unwelcome at this moment. https://t.co/7W3ree2c6D — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 18, 2020

The QAnon conspiracy theory didn’t just implicate Winfrey, it also said Tom Hanks and Charles Barkley were arrested. Their pending charges were also linked to the Pope and the Vatican.

While the rumors surrounding Oprah’s supposed arrest went viral, it seemed readily apparent that there was no truth to any of these claims. However, as the world hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like possibly anything could be true these days — but it’s not.

Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.🙏🏾 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 18, 2020

Oprah herself tweeted late on Tuesday night to say none of the conspiracy theories were true. She said, “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

Yes, life in America is absoutely surreal while we fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but no, Oprah is not part of Hollywood sex trafficking ring. The billionaire mogul is freely living the quaranitne life just like everybody else in the nation.

However, because so many people are at home on their computer during quarantine, more users online have time to run with jokes and memes like never before.

