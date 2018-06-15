Hoover Dam: Man Barricaded on Bridge in Armored Car

A suspect is barricaded in an armored car with a note taped to his window saying, “Mr. President release the reports.” NBC Las Vegas reports that police were first called to the Hoover Dam bridge at 11:53 a.m. local time. The station says there are rumors that the man is armed. The stand off ended at around 1:30 p.m. with CBS Las Vegas being the first to report that the suspect had been taken into custody after surrending.

@KTNV I was there, he let my truck go by… This is the sogn he was holding up. pic.twitter.com/530KjQRUhE — Mark A. Mills (@MarkAMills1) June 15, 2018

This is what is looks like near the Hoover Dam. No cars or people allowed on the dam right now. NHP says a man in an armored truck is blocking all lanes. They’re unsure if he’s armed. We’ll update as we learn more. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/GyxWXdekAj — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) June 15, 2018

All roads to the Hoover Dam were closed during the standoff. Officers from Lake Mead Police, Arizona Highway patrol, Boulder City and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are at the scene. The Las Vegas Sun reported that the man was armed with a “machine gun.” Speaking to the newspaper, Metro Police Officer Jay Rivera referred to the vehicle as a “armored truck or dump truck.” The suspect was alone in the car.

So, I picked the wrong time to visit Hoover Dam. Literally as soon as I got here told to evacuate, police everywhere after suspected gunman on Hoover Bridge #hooverdam pic.twitter.com/37hmbyWHjg — Giles Davies (@gman075) June 15, 2018

Fox Las Vegas reports that the Nevada Highway Patrol is responsible for moving people off of the bridge and the Hoover Dam. Nobody is reported to have been injured in the incident.

The suspect was arrested when he crossed into the Arizona side of the bridge, reports Fox Las Vegas.