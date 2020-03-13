Safraz Shakoor: Florida Man Stole Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic, Cops Say

Safraz Shadeek Shakoor is the Florida man who was charged with felony burglary after police said he stole a single roll of toilet paper, which was worth less than $1, from a neighbor’s unlocked vehicle.

The incident happened after midnight on March 10, 2020, in Clearwater, Florida. The vehicle’s owner called the police after spotting a man entering the truck without permission.

The toilet paper heist occurred as Americans stock up on the household item amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Deputies: Shakoor Was Spotted On a Surveillance Camera Entering the Victim’s White Dodge Ram, Which Was Unlocked At the Time

Safraz Shadeek Shakoor was accused of breaking into his neighbor’s vehicle in Clearwater, which is part of the Tampa Bay area in Florida. According to the arrest report prepared by a deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office, the vehicle owner called the police after spotting a man entering the vehicle at approximately 1:05 a.m.

The white Dodge Ram pick-up truck was parked in front of the home and was not locked. The suspect, later identified as Shakoor, was seen on a surveillance camera entering the truck. According to the affidavit, Shakoor’s home was located just down the street from the victim’s.

The vehicle owner described the suspect as a tall man wearing a gray hoodie.

2. Safraz Shakoor Had a Single Roll of Toilet Paper In His Pocket When Police Found Him But He Denied Entering the Neighbor’s Vehicle

Deputies located Safraz Shakoor shortly after the victim called the police. The affidavit states Shakoor was accused of taking a single roll of toilet paper from the backseat of the Dodge Ram.

Shakoor agreed to be searched after deputies confronted him. According to the report, a “single roll of toilet paper was found in his right front pocket and matched toilet paper from vehicle.” Shakoor denied entering his neighbor’s vehicle. He was arrested at 1:40 a.m.

According to the report, there was no indication of any mental health issues on Shakoor’s part. The affidavit does not indicate whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

3. Shakoor Faces a Third-Degree Felony Charge & He Was Held On $5,000 Bond

The toilet paper Safraz Shakoor was accused of stealing came from a six-pack of the Smart & Simple brand. The arrest report states the package was worth $1. The brand is sold at Dollar General and, according to the company’s website, is currently out of stock.

But under Florida law, the act of breaking into an unoccupied vehicle, with the intent of committing a crime inside the vehicle, is a third-degree felony. The maximum sentence if convicted is up to five years behind bars.

Safraz was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond. According to inmate records, the charge is “Burglary; Conveyance Unoccupied.” A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the Pinellas County Justice Center. Court records show a public defender is representing Shakoor.

4. Safraz Shakoor Was Arrested For Armed Burglary In 2018 After Police Said He Stole a Bicycle While Armed With a Baseball Bat

Safraz Shakoor has a history of arrests in Pinellas County dating back to 2012. Previous charges and citations, according to court records, have included possession and sale of marijuana, petit theft, failing to carry a driver’s license, and failing to wear a seat belt.

But in 2018, Shakoor faced more serious charges when he was accused of breaking into a house armed with a weapon. According to the arrest report, Shakoor entered a single-family home armed with a baseball bat. Police said he stole the victim’s multi-speed bicycle, which was valued at about $300, and that the crime was recorded on a surveillance camera. A store clerk at a nearby Circle K also identified Shakoor.

Shakoor was charged with Grand Theft and Armed Burglary. He eventually pleaded “No Contest,” received credit for time served behind bars and had to pay fines and restitution.

5. Shakoor Is a Citizen of Guyana In South America

Safraz Shakoor is not employed, according to the arrest affidavit. The report includes that he is a citizen of Guyana, which is a South American county that borders Venezuela. In a plea form that he submitted in the 2018 case referenced above, Shakoor noted he had 12 years of education, implying he attended school through 12th grade.

