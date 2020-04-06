Boris Johnson Is In Intensive Care in COVID-19 Battle

Boris Johnson’s condition update has taken a turn for the worse. The British prime minister is now in intensive care as he battles a COVID-19 infection, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital with coronavirus,” BBC wrote on April 6, 2020, revealing that Johnson has asked his deputy prime minister Dominic Raab “to deputise for him.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened and now he’s been moved to the ICU Statement via 10 Downing pic.twitter.com/uKwZMvsHQz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2020

Johnson has been battling COVID-19 for days. The British Prime Minister is 55 years old.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Has Been in the Hospital Since Sunday April 5

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Johnson has been in St. Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday April 5 when he was taken there for “persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” according to ITV.com.

A spokesperson for Johnson said on April 6: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

On April 6, in announcing he was going to the hospital, Johnson had painted it as routine, writing on Twitter, “Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

He also wrote: “I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain. Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”