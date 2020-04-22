‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 4

On the latest episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, it’s a girls’ elimination week, which means it’s kind of anybody’s game because none of the women have huge targets on their backs so far.

The episode is titled “Karma Chameleon” and the description teases, “Bear seeks to prove that no one can extinguish the fire that he has burning for Kailah; Ashley and Mattie get into a heated argument; the players compete in the freezing Cold War challenge, which proves too chilling for one person.”

Sounds exciting. Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of elimination spoilers. All times Eastern.

8:05 — After reliving Chris “CT” Tamburello’s surprising elimination, the show jumps back in with everyone at the bunker reeling from the fact that Jay Starrett beat CT in an elimination battle. Stephen Bear is particularly gleeful, cackling about it all the way home. Kyle Christie welcomes Jay to the “we beat CT club,” which now has two members. Also, Mattie Breaux and Ashley Mitchell have formed an unlikely and uneasy alliance. Honestly, it’d be fun to watch them pair up.

8:08 — Meanwhile, Bear and Kailah Casillas are getting all flirty flirty but have so far stayed platonic. Aneesa Ferreira points out that Kailah has a boyfriend at home, and as Kailah leaves, Bear tells her not to come in when he’s alone and say nice things to him. She calls him a psycho, so he decides to spray a bunch of the ladies with a fire extinguisher. Yes, that will have people thinking you’re not an unstable psycho. Did he think that would impress her? What is he, 6 years old? But then in the aftermath, Ashley spits on him. Gross! Is everyone here a child?! Actually, that’s an insult to children. My 7-year-old would not have done either of those things.

8:11 — Mattie has a huge problem with Ashley spitting on Bear, which — what she did was gross, but what he did was also completely inappropriate and dangerous, so maybe don’t take sides? But when Ashley says she had toxic chemicals in her mouth, Mattie says, “You’ve had worse, b*tch,” and then Ashley makes a snide remark about Mattie’s recent arrest and then calls her a “d*ck-sucker” and… guess that’s the end of that alliance.

Then Nany Gonzalez starts laying into Mattie about how she wasn’t even in the room that Bear sprayed, which is correct. Mattie might feel very differently if she had been sprayed with fire extinguisher material. What it boils down to is that Bear is the one who started this and behaved inappropriately and is a total child, but the women fighting like this has completely taken away any focus on what Bear did. Ughhhh.

