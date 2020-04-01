COVID-19 Rent & Mortgage Relief: Do You Qualify for Delayed Payments?

How do you delay your rent or mortgage payment during the coronavirus pandemic? Millions of people have filed for unemployment in recent weeks due to national and state-enforce measures to curb the spread of the virus, which is why so many people are now wondering if they can delay their monthly rent payments, or qualify for mortgage relief on their house.

The simple answer is that it depends on where you live, and what your landlord or mortgage company’s policy is. There is not yet a national policy on mortgage or rent relief. However, many national banks like JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and US Bank have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for people who are impacted by the pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Do You Qualify for Mortgage Relief? Here’s How to Find Out

Families should not lose their homes because of COVID-19. Very pleased that Wells Fargo, Citi, JPMorgan, and US Bank have agreed to a 90 day grace period for mortgage payments for those impacted by #COVID19. A big sigh of relief for millions of CA families. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2020

Several cities and states have have started to pass resolutions calling on the White House to place a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments until the outbreak passes and people are able to work again. However, there has been no national moratorium established for that purpose thus far.

If you want to apply for mortgage relief, you’ll likely have to contact your bank and see if they offer payment deferral options. Per Forbes, a number of banks have set up payment plans for people impacted by COVID-9, many of which include 90 day payment deferrals on loans and mortgages, among other things. These banks include Wells Fargo, Citi, JP Morgan, and US Bank. So if you have a mortgage with any of these banks, you are eligible for that 90 day grace period. However, you should still check in with your mortgage company to confirm this eligibility, and to stay tuned to see if your payments can be further delayed.

If your mortgage is backed by the federal government, you’re likely eligible to suspend your mortgage payments up to 12 months, due to a provision in the CARES Act. You can read more about that here, via Investopedia.

Can You Delay Your Rent Payment? Can Your Landlord Evict You if You Can’t Pay on Time?

I just don’t understand how it’s reasonable to expect what could be millions of people and small businesses, who suddenly had their incomes cut off, to pay rent, mortgages, & major bills on Apr 1st without any payment moratoriums or immediate relief. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2020

Several federal, state, and local programs have suspended all evictions in a given area for up to 90 days, because of COVID-9. So your landlord might not be able to evict you if you can’t pay rent on time, but this doesn’t mean you’re free of the obligation to pay your rent.

Rather, it could mean that in 90 days, you owe three months’ rent, plus late fees. If you need help paying your rent, you might look into when you’ll receive your stimulus check, if you qualify for one, and consider putting that towards your rent. You can also look into the various social service agencies in your area who might be able to help you pay your rent, if you’re able to prove that you’re unable to.

