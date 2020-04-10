COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Do I Have to Pay It Back?

Do individuals receiving a stimulus check have to pay the money back next year? No.

Stimulus relief checks are a one-time payment from the government in an effort to relieve the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are considered an advance “credit” on 2020 taxes. 2020 tax refunds and any refunds due when filing returns in 2021 will not be affected by the stimulus check.

It’s also worth noting that stimulus money is nontaxable. It will not be included in Americans’ 2020 income. That means it will not boost an individual’s income or affect their benefits.

Bill Smith, Managing Director for CBIZ MHM’s national tax office, tells Forbes, “Your taxes aren’t going up next year because of this package — there are no big income tax changes in the CARES Act.”

What About Individuals Who Made More Money in 2020 and No Longer Qualify for What They Received?

For those who made significantly more in 2020, they do not have to pay back any of the money they received from the stimulus check.

For example, if an individual made $50,000 in 2019, then they qualify for the full $1,200 stimulus check. If that same individual makes $100,000 in 2020, they are not required to pay back the $1,200.

To recap, the CARES Act, which was passed in late March, will be using 2018 and 2019 tax returns to determine eligibility based on income. Those who did file taxes with the IRS will receive $1,200 each and an additional $500 for children under the age of 17. (The $1,200 amount decreases for those who make more than $75,000.) Those who make $99,000 or more are not eligible for the stimulus check.

Millions of Americans Do Not Qualify for a Stimulus Check

As Americans anxiously wait to receive their checks, it’s important to point out that up to 10 million people are at risk of not get anything in the mail.

For example, those who make less than $12,200 are not required to file an income tax return. Because of that, it could be impossible for the IRS to verify their income or know where to send a coronavirus stimulus check.

People claimed as a dependent on someone’s taxes also do not qualify. This means that young adults who are over 17 but still claimed as dependents on their parent’s taxes (this includes many college students) will not receive checks.

Disabled adults claimed as dependents by parents or relatives will also miss out on relief check money.

Others who are at risk of falling through the cracks include immigrants without Social Security numbers, those who lost their jobs in 2020 but made more than $99,000 in 2019, those who filed jointly with a spouse in 2019 and are no longer married, and those overdue on child support payments.

Fortunately, TurboTax has launched a free Stimulus Registration product that will help Americans who are not required to file a tax return register with the IRS.

Click here to learn more about TurboTax’s free program.

For those whose direct deposit information is not registered with the IRS, the Treasury plans to create a web-based portal for individuals to provide their banking information so that payments can be received immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.

The portal is not available online as of April 9. It is expected to go live in late April or early May, according to CBS News. The IRS coronavirus page offers updated information about the portal and its availability.

