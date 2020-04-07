COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: TurboTax Offers Way to Get Checks

A number of Americans are worried about receiving their stimulus checks, and TurboTax is offering Americans a way to ensure their stimulus money.

On April 4, TurboTax launched a free Stimulus Registration product that is designed to help Americans who are not required to file a tax return register with the IRS and get their checks.

NEW: Our free Stimulus Registration product was designed specifically to help the millions of Americans, who aren’t required to file a tax return, get their stimulus check fast — find out if that’s you: https://t.co/KTV04xXDE0 pic.twitter.com/pQClUJRl7e — TurboTax (@turbotax) April 4, 2020

While 80% of Americans are eligible to receive a stimulus check, millions of Americans are not required to file a tax return. And since the IRS is using federal tax returns to determine stimulus payments, that means that those 10 million individuals are at risk of not receiving any money.

To ensure that they do get their money, TurboTax has partnered with the IRS to help people who are not required to file taxes. If you fall into that category, simply click here to answer a few questions and learn how you can receive your payment.

As Many as 10 Million Americans Are Not Required to File a Tax Return

According to a TurboTax blog post, up to 10 million people are not required to file a tax return because they have little to no taxable income.

The government may not have those people’s contact information, which means they may not receive their stimulus relief checks.

For those who do qualify for the checks, the IRS will be using data from 2019 tax returns (or 2018 tax returns for those who have yet to file) to determine payment.

The Program Asks A Few Short Questions to Determine Eligibility

Questions about your age, address, and income are asked to determine eligibility. The form takes only 5 to 8 minutes to complete.

Users can then decide to receive their payment via check or direct deposit.

The TurboTax Stimulus Center webpage also offers users a way to find out how much they can expect to receive from the government.

It is worth noting that those who receive social security do not need to do anything– their stimulus checks will be issued based on information from their 2019 SSA-2099 Social Security Benefit Statement or RRB-1099 Social Security Equivalent Benefit Statement.

About 145 million Americans are eligible to receive stimulus checks, and most Americans can expect to see their payments by April 17, according to the Washington Post.

As Bloomberg points out, the IRS is planning to send 100 million checks at a rate of 5 million per week, which could take up to 20 weeks. That means the final round will not go out until September.

By May 1, checks for those who make $20,000 or less will be in the mail. By May 8, checks for those who earn $30,000 or less will be in the mail. The pattern will continue each week, with checks being issued in increments of $10,000.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Secretary Mnuchin encouraged taxpayers to file their returns as soon as possible. “In this environment we don’t want people to get checks,” Mnuchin said during Thursday’s press briefing. “We want to put money directly in their account.”

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Digital Bank Chime Offers Early Payments to Some Users