COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: How Millions of Low-Income People Are Being Left Out

Americans are eagerly awaiting their stimulus checks from the government, but millions of low-income individuals are at risk of missing out on their money since they don’t earn enough to claim tax credits. If you haven’t filed tax returns, then it could be impossible for the IRS to verify your income or know your address to send a stimulus check.

Not everyone is required to file an income tax return each year. If, for example, your total income is below $12,200, then you don’t need to file a return.

Speaking to CNN, Elaine Maag, a research associate in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, shared, “These folks are very disconnected from the tax system. It’s going to be very hard to get their payments out.”

According to the Washington Post, 8 in 10 taxpayers have signed up for direct deposit for their past tax refunds, meaning that 50 to 70 million Americans are expected to receive the $1,200 (or $2,400 for married couples filing joint returns) through direct deposit by April 15.

For those who have not yet filed their taxes, the IRS will use data from 2018 tax returns to determine payment.

Most College Kids, Immigrants Without Social Security Numbers, and Some Disabled Adults May Also Miss Out

If you’re claimed as a dependent on someone’s taxes, then you will not receive your own check. Rather, parents will receive an extra $500 payment per child for children under 17.

Many individuals who are over 17 and in college are still claimed by their parents as dependents. This means that they will not receive checks, and their parents will not receive an extra $500.

Disabled adults claimed as dependents by their parents or relatives also do not qualify for the stimulus check. Some adults who claim their senior parents as dependents could fall through the cracks as well.

The following are also ineligible to receive stimulus checks:

Immigrants without Social Security numbers

Those who lost their jobs in 2020 but made more than $99,000 in 2019

Those who filed jointly with a spouse in 2019 and are no longer married

People overdue on child support payments

A Web Portal Is Being Created for Those Whose Information Is Not on File

A “simple” web portal is being made for those whose information is not on file. However, that portal was not live as of April 8. It is expected to go live in late April or early May, according to CBS News. The IRS coronavirus page offers updated information about the portal and its availability.

The IRS has said that those whose information is not on file will be able to register their payment info through the web portal, but no more details have been revealed at this time.

On April 4, TurboTax launched a free Stimulus Registration product designed to help Americans who are not required to file a tax return register with the IRS and get their checks.

TurboTax has partnered with the IRS to create the program. Questions about age, address, and income are asked to determine eligibility. The form takes only five to eight minutes to complete.

