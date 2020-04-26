Dexter Rentz Jr.: Orlando Football Player Killed in Shooting

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting late on Saturday night that left one dead and three wounded. The shooting took place in the Carver Shores neighborhood of West Orlando, Florida, but no further information has been provided about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the three people injured.

RIGHT NOW: Detectives are investigating the death of an Ocoee High School student. The victim was one of four males believed to be shot in an incident in the Carver Shores neighborhood overnight. pic.twitter.com/uUrAnHFVDI — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 26, 2020

Dexter Rentz Jr., a senior at Ocoee High School, has been confirmed as the person killed in the shooting. Rentz was a football player who had just signed to play for the University of Lousiville. Head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement to Sports Illustrated, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time.”

Heavy reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back. This story is still developing.

