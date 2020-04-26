LPB Poody Shot: Orlando Rapper Wounded in Shooting

LPB Poody, an Orlando rapper, was wounded in a shooting last night that left his friend dead. According to the police, a shooting on Saturday night in the Carver Shores neighborhood of Orlando left one dead and three injured. Detectives have said that the person killed is a student at Ocoee High School.

RIGHT NOW: Detectives are investigating the death of an Ocoee High School student. The victim was one of four males believed to be shot in an incident in the Carver Shores neighborhood overnight. pic.twitter.com/uUrAnHFVDI — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 26, 2020

The details of the shooting are still unclear, although people are speculating on social media that it was a drive-by shooting. That information has not yet been confirmed by the police. It occurred just blocks away from the Universal Orland Foundation’s branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida as well as the Orange County offices of the Florida Department of Health.

This story is still developing.

The Person Killed in the Shooting Has Been Named as Dexter Rentz & LPB Poody’s Condition Is Unknown

Local media have confirmed that the victim killed in the shooting was Dexter Rentz, an Ocoee High School senior who was to play for the University of Louisville in the fall.

#BREAKING– awful news to report. @OrlandoPolice just confirmed that Dexter Rentz, an Ocoee High School senior set to play for @UofLFootball in the fall, was shot and killed last night in Orlando. @AshleyEdlund is on scene. This photo was on his Twitter page. pic.twitter.com/DPjHREr22u — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) April 26, 2020

The police did not provide more information about the condition of the three males who survived the shooting, including LPB Poody. Heavy reached out to the Orlando Police Department for more information but did not yet hear back.

A lot of people are discussing LPB Poody’s condition on social media since he is a well-known rapper in the Orlando area. One person posted:

Prayers to popular Orlando rapper LPB Poody who was reportedly shot last night along with his friend who died. pic.twitter.com/dXQ8fKmNT0 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 26, 2020

The post reads: “Prayers to popular Orlando rapper LPB Poody who was reportedly shot last night along with his friend who died.” Another user posted: “What happened to LpB Poody?” Another tweet reads: “Prayers up for lpb poody hope he pull through.” One person posted: “I hope that lpb poody news fake.”

LPB Poody Was Born Robert Lee Perry Jr. in Orlando, Florida & Has Been Releasing Music Since 2016

LPB Poody, whose real name is Robert Lee Perry Jr., was a native of Carver Shores, West Orlando. LPB stands for Light Pole Baby, which represents having to fend for himself from a young age and being raised up on the streets like a light pole is raised on the street. According to his Spotify biography, he fell in love with music and performing from a young age.

He is well known for songs like “Kill the Beat,” “No LOL’z” and his latest release, “Address It.” He released his debut album, Streetz Callin’, in 2018. On Spotify, he has over 80,000 monthly listeners.

