Dr. Beth Potter & Robin Carre Found Murdered at UW Arboretum

Dr. Beth Potter, a University of Wisconsin physician, and her husband, Robin Carre, an independent education consultant, are the victims of a double homicide that occurred at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, where they were found lying in a ditch, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.

In a news release sent to Heavy.com, police confirmed the identities of the two victims, writing, “Today, our partners from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims of the March 31 homicide in the UW Arboretum. Robin Carre, age 57, and Beth Potter, age 52 – both of Madison – were found in a ditch by a passerby who was jogging at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Robin Carre was pronounced dead at the scene. Beth Potter was transported to a local hospital where she later died.”

Police added: “Since our initial response, UWPD officers and investigators have worked around the clock to canvas the neighborhood, follow-up on leads, and talk to individuals who may have information about the homicides.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Do Not Believe the Homicides Were Random

Authorities have not released a motive in the double homicide. However, they did say that they don’t think it was random. Rather, they believe Potter and Carre were “targeted.”

“At this point, UWPD investigators believe the incident was targeted and not a random act. We continue to follow leads and we encourage anyone with information to please step forward. Those with information can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip online,” police wrote.

In a previous news release, the police wrote: “The UW-Madison Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide investigation at the UW Arboretum. At approximately 6:30 a.m., a passerby who was jogging in the Arboretum came across two individuals — and man and a woman — lying in a ditch. One was pronounced dead at the scene – the other was transported to a hospital and died a short time later.”

The mode of attack was not revealed. The medical examiner’s office reported they died of “homicidal related trauma.” Police have not revealed whether they have a suspect.

2. Potter Was a Physician With the University of Wisconsin-Madison for Years & Her Husband Was an Independent Education Consultant

Potter’s university bio pages have been deleted. However, her LinkedIn page says she was medical director of Employee Health & Wellness for UW Health since April 2016.

She was also a physician with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Access Wingra Family Medical Center since September 1999.

She finished her family medicine residency program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1999, and she also attended Rush Medical College of Rush University Medical Center. She had a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature from Knox College.

According to his LinkedIn page, Robin Carre was an “Independent Educational Consultant” for Carre College Coaching in Madison, Wisconsin for more than five years.

“I help high school students and their families navigate the college admissions process. I help them identify good-fit schools, create balanced application lists and provide support and assistance throughout the application process,” he wrote.

On his website, he explained, “Robin Carre has decades of experience as an educator and coach. He was an Adjunct Professor of History at Viterbo University and was Coaching Director at Regent Soccer Club. He holds a PhD from the University of Illinois at Chicago and an Independent Educational Consulting Certificate from UC-Irvine. He is a member of the Independent Educational Consultant’s Association, the Wisconsin Association for College Admission Counseling and the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling.”

He wrote that his services included:

College Search Consulting and list Development

Development of Application Strategy and Timeline

Essay Help, including brainstorming and editing

Assistance in Applying for Financial Aid and Scholarships

The Facebook page for the business says it was launched in 2015.

3. Potter Was Remembered as a ‘Beautiful Soul’ & Her Facebook Posts Show a Love of the Outdoors

Friends posted tributes on Facebook. “In my time at Wingra Family Medical Center I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Beth Potter,” wrote one. “I am absolutely devastated to hear this tragic news. Beth was always one to go above and beyond for her patients and coworkers. I always admired her want to help others and the amount she would give back to the community (especially the Latino community). I am at an absolute loss of words; why? That’s all I will always ask my self is why someone would do this to such a beautiful soul. 💔”

An associate wrote, “She was a doctor at the clinic I work at. She was a warm and wonderful woman. Our whole clinic is in shock and grief. It’s unbelievable 😔💔”

Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, told staff in an email, according to Madison.com, “I am deeply saddened to share with you the tragic news about the untimely death of Beth Potter MD, a professor in our Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health.” The email called her “a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend,” calling her death “exceptionally painful and difficult to bear.” He did not return an email from Heavy.com.

4. Potter & Carre Had Three Children Together & Both Graduated From Knox College

Madison.com reported that Potter and her husband had three children.

Both Carre and Potter appear as alumni from Knox College, which listed them in an annual report as “Robin Carre ’85 & Beth E. Potter ’89.” He was listed as Potter’s guest at a Knox College event in 2019.

Carr wrote on LinkedIn that he received a bachelor of arts degree in International Relations from Knox College and a doctorate of Philosophy Ph.D in European history. He had a certificate as an independent educational consultant at UC Irvine, according to his LinkedIn page.

The Arboretum where they were found is described on its website as featuring “distinct ecological communities, horticultural collections, effigy mounds, more than 17 miles of trails, and a Visitor Center. It is a place of active learning, reflection, creativity, land care, research, and recreation—where human, animal, and plant communities coexist.”

5. Potter Was a Lover of the Outdoors & Carre Used to Work for a Soccer Club

Potter’s top visible posts on Facebook show fundraisers for charities like protecting the Amazon. She signed a petition that indicated that Americans should “open our hearts and our ports to refugees.” Most of her visible photos show her enjoying the outdoors.

On LinkedIn, Robin Carre said he was director of operations for Regent Soccer Club for more than three years until 2013; he also said he was an adjunct professor at Viterbo University for 12 years through May 2010.

