Are Face Masks Mandatory & Should Americans Be Wearing Them?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has spread worldwide, a lot of Americans have been wondering whether face masks are recommended or required. There has been conflicting information and guidance from local, state and federal levels. On April 3, the CDC changed its recommendation about face masks.

The CDC now recommends that non-surgical face masks be worn in public. This is a departure from their original position, which was that face masks were not recommended. This new recommendation was announced by President Trump during the White House Coronavirus Task Force Conference, which is available on C-SPAN.

Face Masks Are a Recommendation, Not a Requirement, the CDC Says

Trump said that in light of new studies, the CDC is “advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure.” He said the CDC recommends “that Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask that can be either purchased online or simply made at home, probably material that you’d have at home.”

He said these face coverings can be washed or reused easily. Trump also said the CDC emphasized that it is not recommending that Americans wear surgical grade or medical grade masks.

President Trump also said that this is a voluntary measure and added that he probably wouldn’t be wearing one himself. He said, “It’s voluntary, so you don’t have to do it. They suggest it for a period of time, but this is voluntary. I don’t think I’m gonna be doing it.”

Some Cities Are Now Requiring the Use of Face Masks by Residents

Some cities have decided to take things a step further and are requiring the use of face masks for their residents when they’re out in public. The city of Laredo, Texas, has said that residents over the age of 5 must wear a face mask when they’re in public, including in buildings accessible to the public, at gas stations, in taxis and on public transport.

They have clarified that face masks can include face masks and bandanas. Residents who do not follow this order face fines of up to $1,000. This rule was put into effect on April 2.

Dan Gelber, the Mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, announced in a video address on April 2 that the city manager would be signing an order soon “requiring — not suggesting — but requiring that workers and customers in certain businesses, including food stores, restaurants and pharmacies must be wearing a face covering by Monday evening.”

He also mentioned that their recommendation is following the CDC guideline that a face mask can be homemade, including bandanas and scarves.

