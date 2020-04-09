Why Are Flags Half-Staff Today, April 9? See the State Proclamations

Why are flags half-staff today on Thursday, April 9? Although there are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump, some states have had proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset. These are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us, including people who have died from the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a look at the people being honored today by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

In New Jersey, all state flags and U.S. flags are being flown at half-staff indefinitely in memory of the people of New Jersey who have lost their lives to the coronavirus outbreak. The proclamation was placed by Gov. Philip D. Murphy on April 3 and is still ongoing. As of early April 9, New Jersey had 47,437 cases and 1,504 deaths.

The proclamation for New Jersey reads, in part:

WHEREAS, these individuals were family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors, and include healthcare workers, first responders, and others who gave their lives working bravely and tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic; and WHEREAS, each and every life lost to COVID-19 is a profound tragedy for us all; and WHEREAS, we sadly know that even despite our aggressive efforts, the number of lives lost will continue to rise dramatically in the coming weeks and months, both here in New Jersey, throughout the United States, and around the world; and WHEREAS, the prohibition of social gatherings, which is necessary to prevent further spread of the virus and loss of life, prevents funerals from going forward in the manner that they would under normal circumstances; and WHEREAS, as a result, we cannot properly mourn the loss of individuals who pass away during this time, whether from COVID-19 or other causes, and say the goodbye that each and every one of them deserves; and WHEREAS, while nothing can fully make up for this cruel reality, lowering the flags to half-staff can symbolize our State’s collective grief and cause us all to remember the awful human toll that this pandemic has inflicted upon this State, our nation, and the world; and WHEREAS, it is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of all those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and those who may lose their lives in the future, and extend our deepest sympathy to their families, friends, colleagues, and communities; and WHEREAS, it is appropriate for us all to keep in our thoughts and prayers all of those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are suffering; NOW, THEREFORE, I, PHILIP D. MURPHY, Governor of the State of New Jersey, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and by the Statutes of this State, do hereby ORDER and DIRECT: 1. The flag of the United States of America and the flag of New Jersey shall be flown at half-staff at all State departments, offices, agencies, and instrumentalities indefinitely, starting on Friday, April 3, 2020, in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and have been affected by COVID-19.

In New York, all flags on state government buildings will fly at half-staff indefinitely while the state is “on pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on April 8. As of early April 9, New York had 149,316 cases and 6,268 deaths. On April 8, Cuomo directed that the state remain “on pause” for at least two more weeks through April 29.

New York’s website reads: “Flags on state government buildings have been directed to be flown at half-staff in honor of those we have lost to COVID-19 and will remain lowered while New York is on PAUSE.”

Cuomo said in a statement: “Every number is a face and we have lost so many people, many of the front-line workers putting themselves at risk to do the essential functions that we all need for society to go on. In honor of those we have lost to the virus, I am directing all flags to be flown at half-mast. And I continue to urge all New Yorkers to be responsible, adhere to all social distancing protocols and remember the life you are risking may not be your own.”

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that all commonwealth flags on commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and public grounds fly at half staff indefinitely in honor of the victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus. The proclamation was put into place on April 8.

In a statement, Wolf said: “Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die. Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents, and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn. This virus prevents us from honoring the dead at traditional gatherings. We cannot have funerals, wakes, or sit shiva. I hope this flag lowering provides some solace to the grieving families and friends. And, I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis.”

All residents of Pennsylvania are invited to lower their flags to half staff also. As of early April 9, 16,560 cases of coronavirus were recorded in the state, along with 310 deaths.

Previous Half Staff Proclamations from This Week

A few states had flags flying at half-staff earlier this week, although the proclamations are no longer in place. Here’s a look back at those past proclamations.

In Nevada, flags were flown half staff on April 6 in honor of Regent Sam Lieberman. He died at the age of 58 on Friday and his cause of death was not shared, Reno Gazette Journal reported.

In Massachusetts, the U.S. and Commonwealth of Massachusetts flags flew at half-staff through April 5 in honor of armed forces veterans and residents of the Massachusetts Soldiers’ Home – Holyoke who died. They died from a coronavirus outbreak. On April 4, officials reported that at least 22 veterans had died at Holyoke, WBUR reported.

In Michigan, U.S. and state flags flew half staff on April 8 in honor of Army Specialist Clay Welch. Welch died at the age of 20 on March 22, 2020 while on a nine-month rotation in South Korea. He leaves behind a wife, parents, siblings, and grandparents.

Welch, a combat medic, was found unresponsive in his barracks at Camp Humphreys, Stripes.com reported. His death was not related to COVID-19. He was the second soldier who died at Camp Humphreys that weekend. The first was Pfc. Marissa Joe Gloria, 25, found dead in her barracks on March 21. On March 31, Stripes.com reported that foul play was not completely ruled out, but their deaths were not connected to each other.

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said: “Our state is saddened by the loss of Army Specialist Clay Welch. We show our respect and gratitude for his selfless service to our state and nation by lowering the flags as he is laid to rest. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.

