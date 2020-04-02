Can You Apply for Unemployment if You Are Furloughed?

Many businesses across the United States have ceased operations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, and because of this, a large number of employees have been furloughed by their employer. Many Americans are wondering if they are furloughed, can they apply for unemployment insurance?

States are in charge of their own unemployment insurance programs, and eligibility typically depends on where someone lives and works. However, the new stimulus package that was passed by Congress on March 27 has declared that all Americans who have been furloughed due to the coronavirus qualify for unemployment.

Furloughed employees also qualify for an extra $600 per week on state benefits — this benefit is currently available through July 31.

This is not just for those who have been furloughed by the coronavirus, it is also for self-employed individuals, freelancers, part-time workers and independent contractors.

Most states require Americans to go to their applicable websites to apply for unemployment benefits. There are also toll-free phone numbers to contact to learn more about the process.

READ NEXT: Elderly Woman Dies After Being Shoved For Not Social Distancing: Report