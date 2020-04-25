George Gray: ‘Price Is Right’ Announcer in Hospital After 3 Heart Attacks

George Gray, the announced for the popular show The Price Is Right, is in the hospital after suffering from three heart attacks. On April 25, TMZ reported the news that Gray was rushed to the hospital on Monday, April 20 after waking up with chest pains.

The outlet reported that his chest pains quickly deteriorated, so his wife, Brittney Green, called 911, and Gray was brought to the hospital. The 53-year-old suffered the first of three massive heart attacks in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. He was taken to surgery and a stent was put in, an operation that failed. A second stent was put in, which also failed, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that they received confirmation of his health status from Gray’s representative.

‘The Price Is Right’ Announcer Is Now Stable After Reportedly Undergoing a Quadruple Bypass Surgery

After suffering his first major heart attack, TMZ said that Gray suffered a second massive heart while walking around in the hospital. After doctors decided he should head back to the operating table for surgery to attempt to place a third stent in his artery, Gray had a third heart attack. TMZ said that surgeons then performed a quadruple bypass, and Gray was brought to the ICU in critical condition.

A representative for Gray told TMZ that his condition is now stable and The Price Is Right announcer is awake and talking. Gray apparently said that he believes it’s genetic since he’s in good physical health with a low cholesterol level.

Gray Was a Host for ‘Junkyard Wars’ & ‘The Weakest Link’ Before Becoming ‘The Price Is Right’ Announcer

Prior to working as an announcer on The Price Is Right, Gray was the host of the first season of the American show Junkyard Wars, which went on to be nominated for a primetime Emmy. He also hosted the American version of The Weakest Link between 2002 and 2003. He went on to host a number of other reality TV shows before becoming the fourth regular announcer on The Price Is Right in 2011.

The announcer is also a philanthropist, according to his bio on the website for The Price Is Right:

Gray is active in philanthropic causes, and has been honored to serve as co-host of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) telethon, and regularly lends his time to other events to support Muscular Dystrophy research, including the annual LOVE RIDE fund-raiser with numerous celebrities and thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Gray was born on March 11, 1967, in St. Louis and grew up in Tucson, Arizona. According to his bio on The Price Is Right, he spends his time between three places: Los Angeles, the mining town of Bisbee, Arizona, and his childhood home in St. Louis. He married his fiance, high school math teacher Brittney Green, on April 13, 2019, in Arizona.

