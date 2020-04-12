WATCH: Two Massive Tornados Touch Down In Southern Mississippi

Southern Mississippi was ravaged by tornado storms on Easter Sunday just before 5 p.m. local time, with two huge twisters touching down just miles apart. Photos and radar video shared on Twitter reveals one of the tornados touched down in Soso, Mississippi, and was emitting a scary amount of debris in its wake.
Meteorologist Brad Maushart tweeted, “Looks to be a direct hit to Soso in Jones Co., just north of Laurel. Another tornado-warned storm just southwest of this one, taking a similar path.”
Senior Accuweather meteorologist Frank Strait couldn’t believe there were two massive tornados so close together. He tweeted, “SMH … one violent tornado is more than enough. Folks, if you are warned a second time and you hear sirens go a second time, it’s not an error and the second one could be as bad as the first.”
According to the National Weather Storm Service Prediction Center, the tornado which touched down in Soso, possibly reached speeds up to 170 to 205 miles per hour. An EF5 tornado is a twister with winds at or above 200 miles per hour.
Storm damage was also reported in Seminary, Mississippi, which is located 30 miles away from Soso.
Residents of the area were under order to take shelter from the storm as the two tornadic supercells followed on nearly identical paths through Southern Mississippi.
According to Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Capucci, debris from these twisters may be falling in Choctaw County, Alabama, which is 35 miles away from the first tornado which touched down.
