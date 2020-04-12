WATCH: Two Massive Tornados Touch Down In Southern Mississippi

Southern Mississippi was ravaged by tornado storms on Easter Sunday just before 5 p.m. local time, with two huge twisters touching down just miles apart. Photos and radar video shared on Twitter reveals one of the tornados touched down in Soso, Mississippi, and was emitting a scary amount of debris in its wake.

Meteorologist Brad Maushart tweeted, “Looks to be a direct hit to Soso in Jones Co., just north of Laurel. Another tornado-warned storm just southwest of this one, taking a similar path.”

Senior Accuweather meteorologist Frank Strait couldn’t believe there were two massive tornados so close together. He tweeted, “SMH … one violent tornado is more than enough. Folks, if you are warned a second time and you hear sirens go a second time, it’s not an error and the second one could be as bad as the first.”

Two strong tornadoes on both sides of US-49 in Mississippi at 4:55PM The rightward storm impacting Soso, MS and is moving NE at 45MPH towards Heidelberg/Sandersville, MS The leftward storm looks to move just north of Bassfield (thank goodness). Moving NE at 50MPH#mswx pic.twitter.com/XPGh0q8r9W — Joseph Neubauer (@JNeubauerWx) April 12, 2020

According to the National Weather Storm Service Prediction Center, the tornado which touched down in Soso, possibly reached speeds up to 170 to 205 miles per hour. An EF5 tornado is a twister with winds at or above 200 miles per hour.

Significant tornado damage 5 SW Soso, MS. Trees shredded, roofs partially torn off of several houses, but looks like, at least in this immediate area on US-84, no major damage. Hope everyone is okay. Another tornadic supercell is passing by close to the NW… #mswx @NWSJacksonMS pic.twitter.com/vJ4JmgLhq6 — Quincy Vagell (@stormchaserQ) April 12, 2020

Storm damage was also reported in Seminary, Mississippi, which is located 30 miles away from Soso.

Damage pictures just coming in from the Seminary area. #mswx pic.twitter.com/JHEbedsqVy — David Hartman (@DHartman_WAPT) April 12, 2020

Residents of the area were under order to take shelter from the storm as the two tornadic supercells followed on nearly identical paths through Southern Mississippi.

My goodness. Awful. Now the second tornado moving right over the same area just hit. KDGX – Super-Res Velocity Tilt 1 6:28 PM EDT #mswx #soso ⁦@weathernetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/ym5UYHk0iM — Jaclyn Whittal (@jwhittalTWN) April 12, 2020

According to Washington Post meteorologist Matthew Capucci, debris from these twisters may be falling in Choctaw County, Alabama, which is 35 miles away from the first tornado which touched down.

Radar shows widespread airborne debris lifted thousands of feet into the air by two long track tornadoes in southern MS. #mswx #weather #tornado pic.twitter.com/3J0bfAfsFp — Aaron Kawczk (@AaronKawczk) April 12, 2020

