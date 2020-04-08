WATCH: Tornado Touches Down In Brunswick, Ohio

Tornado warnings were issued across several areas in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday evening, and a little after midnight, a video surfaced on Twitter that showed a twister did form just north of Brunswick, which is the biggest city in Medina County.

While at first, no funnel clouds were spotted in the dark and heavy storms, reporter Kelly Dobeck, of Cleveland 19 News, shared a video filmed by Jared Svoboda on April 7, showed that tornado did touch down. Dobeck tweeted that the video was taken facing toward I-71 South.

Areas that were under tornado warning watch included Lorain, Medina, Summit, Stark, and Wayne counties. The storms reportedly produced wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour according to the NWS radar and caused large hail and rainstorms in some areas. While there are reports of severe storm damage coming from Stark County, there has not been any reported injuries.

VIDEO from the tornado warned storm earlier this evening. It was taken from Southbridge Blvd in Brunswick. Credit: Jared Svoboda. @cleveland19news @NWSCLE pic.twitter.com/mjShpkGZ1w — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) April 8, 2020

According to WKYC, FirstEnergy confirmed that over 64,000 people in Northeast Ohio have reported being without power around 12:30 a.m. local time. By 1: a.m., the number of people reporting to be without power jumped to 90,000.

Tornado Warning including Brunswick OH, Medina OH, Wadsworth OH until 12:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/m4b1tQNl0a — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 8, 2020

The National Weather Service predicted the severe thunderstorm to go well through the morning, as reported by Cleveland.com. THE NWS initially predicted that a tornado could near Wadsworth, which is located about seven miles southeast of Medina, at 11:45 p.m. local time. By 12:08 a.m., the storm moved southeast with winds moving at 45 miles per hour.

At around midnight, locals in Northeast Ohio posted on Twitter that the warning siren started going off.

Close lightning + tornado sirens moments before the rotation came through. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/pY9ur43xP6 — Medina WeatherCast (@MedinaWxCast) April 8, 2020

