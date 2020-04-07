Sean Gilmartin, Kayleigh McEnany’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 7, it was first reported by CNN that there is a new White House press secretary, President Trump’s fourth during his time in office. Stephanie Grisham is the outgoing press secretary, and she leaves without ever holding a press briefing. She’ll be returning to the East Wing and serving as Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

CNN also reported that the press secretary role will now be filled by Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s 2020 campaign spokesperson. McEnany has been a vocal supporter of Trump on television, and her appointment is the first major move by the new White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows. In addition to being the new press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany is also married and has a daughter.

Here’s what you need to know about Kayleigh McEnany’s husband, Sean Gilmartin:

1. He Is a Professional Baseball Pitcher Who Currently Plays for Tampa Bay Rays

Sean Gilmartin signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on February 8, 2020. Prior to the start of the season, he was battling to get a job as the multi-inning lefty receiver for the Rays.

Free-agent left-hander Sean Gilmartin signs minor-league deal with #Rays with invitation to major-league spring training, per source. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 8, 2020

According to one analysis, the Rays were to use spring training to “evaluate the 29-year-old and see if he might yet be a candidate for their bullpen, or at least be for Triple-A depth given how the Rays like to shuffle relievers up and down from the minors.” Because most major sports leagues have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilmartin will have to wait before kicking off his time with the Rays.

2. He Played in the MLB With the New York Mets & the Baltimore Orioles

Gilmartin made his MLB debut for the New York Mets on April 10, 2015 against the Braves, a game which ended in a 5-3 loss. On October 1, he made his first MLB start, throwing five innings against the Phillies.

After helping to get the Mets to the World Series in 2015, his next two seasons weren’t as successful and Gilmartin spent most of 2016 and 2017 in the minors. He was claimed off waivers in 2017 by the Cardinals and released in 2018. He then signed a minor league deal with the Orioles and was called up to the majors on August 11.

3. He Was Born & Raised in California & Attended University in Florida

Sean Gilmartin was born in Moorpark, California on May 8, 1990, to Dr. Paul J. Gilmartin and his wife, Joanna. His father is a chiropractor who also played baseball, as does Sean’s brother Michael.

When Sean was growing up, he attended Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California. Although he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 31st round of the 2008 MLB draft after high school, Gilmartin chose to go to college instead of signing with them.

He moved to Florida to attend Florida State University in 2009 with a scholarship to play baseball with the Florida State Seminoles. During his junior year in 2011, he was named an All-American.

4. He Married Kayleigh McEnany in November 2017

Sean Gilmartin and Kayleigh McEnany have been together since 2015 when he was still a rookie with the Mets. They tied the knot on November 18, 2017. McEnany tweeted the news a few days later, along with some photos of the couple on their wedding day.

Married the love of my life @GilmartinSean on Saturday, and @rodrigorvphoto captured it beautifully!! What an amazing photographer. Couldn't be happier with how these turned out. Can't wait to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/Thoq4yqx84 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 20, 2017

She wrote, “Married the love of my life Sean Gilmartin on Saturday, and Rodrigo Varela captured it beautifully!! What an amazing photographer. Couldn’t be happier with how these turned out. Can’t wait to see the rest!”

But I’m looking forward to weeks ahead and creating new memories with the woman of my dreams @kayleighmcenany #weddingseason — Sean Gilmartin (@GilmartinSean) November 5, 2017

Sean Gilmartin also tweeted about his upcoming wedding in 2017, saying “Can’t believe my time in ATL is coming to an end. Great memories here. But I’m looking forward to weeks ahead and creating new memories with the woman of my dreams Kayleigh McEnany.”

Gilmartin said that his teammates will sometimes comment on his high-profile relationship: “I’m kind of used to it now. Every team I’ve been with the past couple years, ‘Oh, I saw your wife on TV the other day.’ It’s cool. It’s fun to see.”

5. They Have a Daughter Together, Born November 25, 2019

The two welcomed their first child together, Blake Avery Gilmartin, on November 25, 2019. Kayleigh McEnany posted about her daughter’s birth on Twitter, writing “What a blessing from God she is to our family!”

.@GilmartinSean and I are so blessed to welcome our first baby – Blake Avery Gilmartin – into the world! What a blessing from God she is to our family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yCxY8sxQp4 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 26, 2019

With both of them having such busy schedules and McEnany constantly on the road as Trump’s 2020 campaign spokesperson, she has spoken about how great it was for him to sign with the Tamp Bay Rays, since that’s where she grew up.

“Having Sean in Tampa means a lot more trips back to our permanent residence and the city I’ve always known and loved,” she said in an interview. “With a 3-month-old and me in a different state on the campaign trail almost daily, having Sean in Tampa is incredibly helpful.”

