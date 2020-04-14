Superstar Meme Creator Addy Borneman aka GayVapeShark Dies Tragically at 29

Addy Borneman aka GayVapeShark has died at the age of 29, her sister, Molly, confirmed in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

Borneman passed away on April 12. Molly Borneman posted on her Facebook page at 3:05 p.m. on April 13 confirming the sad news. Molly Borneman wrote:

My sweet, hilarious and brilliant sibling. You were the best friend I ever had. You protected me. You loved me better than anyone could love another human. You made me laugh to the point of peeing my pants. You made my childhood so special. You loved my baby with every piece of you. You were so proud of her. In high school, you told everyone that we were twins and I was only a grade behind you because I wasn’t as smart as you. You have always been the biggest pain in my butt and yet still my favorite human being. I’m so sad to see you go. I’m going to miss you like crazy. I’m glad that the pain of the world isn’t on your shoulders anymore. I’m glad that you’re at peace. I promise to make sure your sweet, precious baby boy knows how much you loved him. Your pain is gone now. Rest peacefully. I love you forever.”

Heavy.com has reached out to Molly Borneman for comment on the story. There has been no confirmation regarding Borneman’s cause of death.

1. Borneman Described Herself as a ‘Bisexual Christian Memer’ on Her Instagram Page

On Instagram, Borneman went by the moniker GayVapeShark. At the time of her death, Borneman had 136,000 followers on her page. The final meme created by Borneman was uploaded to the page on April 3.

In her bio section, Borneman calls herself a “Bisexual Christian Memer.” Borneman was also the admin of another meme page, Lettuce Dog.

2. Borneman Was Once Referred to as the ‘Susan B. Anthony of Facebook’

According to Borneman’s Facebook page, she had been living in Atlanta, Georgia, at the time of her death. Borneman was originally from Indianapolis, Indiana. One review of Borneman’s work called her, “Ths Susan B. Anthony of Facebook.”

That review went on to say, “This comedic mastermind comes at you with a philosophical mind the likes of Emma Goldman; infused with sass, infused with a mind so cultured, so sarcastic, cunning, and a mind so blowing, you would have to be clinically insane not to laugh at her jokes.”

3. Borneman’s Adult Swim Show Will Go on Hiatus Following Her Passing

In addition to her social media fame, Borneman appeared on the Adult Swim show The Bottom Text. On April 13, the official The Bottom Text Instagram account shared a photo of Borneman with a caption that described Borneman as being “so influential and important to so many people.” The post added that the show would go on hiatus for a time.

Borneman’s co-star on the show, Djinn Kazama, wrote in part, “If you are worried about someone, if you can tell something is wrong say something and do something. Good intentions are not enough, concerns that don’t result in action are not enough, love is not enough.”

4. Borneman Identified Herself as a ‘Social Justice Warrior’

Church Lock-in incident 2018-07-18T11:27:33.000Z

In an October 2016 interview on the podcast, Srsly Wrong, Borneman said that she identified as a “social justice warrior.” Borneman said in the interview that she has a co-writer on her various meme accounts. Borneman added that she reached over one million people each week.

Borneman stated her belief that “privilege” left people “blind to the human condition.” Borneman said that she thought “white people weren’t really funny.” Borneman also highlighted her belief that memes belonged to the “proletariat.”

5. Borneman Has Said That Because Instagram Isn’t Known for Activism, It’s Also the Most Fun Place to Post ‘Politically Charged S***

In November 2018, Borneman was named by Vice as one of “The Socialist Memelords Radicalizing Instagram.” Borneman told the website that she was raised to think that socialism was “the worst possible thing.” Borneman added, “I always had this sense that everything was wrong, and we lived in a sick world but I didn’t have any answers. Eventually, I started reading communist literature and began to purge myself of anti-communist rhetoric.”

Borneman added in the same interview, “I was definitely that kid who turned the stock photos in their text book into little comics.” Borneman also said that she felt Instagram was not “a great place for activism” which made it the “most fun place to post politically charged s***.”

