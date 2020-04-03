104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Survives Coronavirus

A World War II veteran has survived the COVID-19 coronavirus. CBS News reported that 104-year-old William “Bill” Lapschies contracted COVID-19 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Oregon — he started showing symptoms on March 5 and was subjected to isolation, and as of this week, he has recovered.

He was considered recovered from the coronavirus by doctors just before his 104th birthday. Oregon’s Department of Veteran Affairs has confirmed that 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home and two residents died.

Because of social distancing and state restrictions, Lapschies’ family surprised him at his home and had a birthday party outside.

His daughter, Carolee Brown, said to KOIN 6 that when “we celebrated his 101, [we] had over 200 people. So trying to keep our social distancing and do what Governor Brown has asked us to do. But we’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this and we just had to do something for him.”

Lapschies’ family told CBS News that he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands during World War II. His son-in-law, Jim Brown, said to KOIN that “Bill’s pretty resilient,” and he has lived through The Spanish Flu and The Great Depression

He also has two grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

